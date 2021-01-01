Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Enhance machine safety with locking cylinders

March 2021 Motion Control & Drives

Stopping a pneumatic cylinder in emergency situations or during regular operations is essential to machine safety. Although there are many ways to solve this challenging application, stopping the flow of compressed air using an air circuit combined with a mechanical locking cylinder gives the most enhanced level of safety.

The energy in compressed air can be controlled and directed by solenoid valves to produce cylinder motion, but it can also be harnessed to abruptly stop cylinder motion.

The common way to stop cylinder motion is to direct the compressed air through a three-position, spring return, centre closed solenoid valve to trap the pressurised air on both sides of a cylinder in an e-stop situation. When electrical power is interrupted purposefully (e-stop), or accidentally, the spring return function will position the valve back to the centre, trapping the pressurised air and thus halting all motion.

Although stopping a cylinder with a pneumatic circuit can be highly effective, this method alone is not recommended for maintaining the cylinder in its stopped position, especially when it is bearing a heavy vertical load.

The primary reasons for not solely relying on a three-position, centre closed valve for holding cylinder position include:

• Risk of air leaking from the seals of the valve’s outlet ports.

• Risk of air leaking from the seals of the valve’s spools.

• Risk of the spring force not holding the valve in the centre closed position.

• Risk of cylinder drift caused by the area differential on the piston extend side vs. the retract side.

• Risk of air leaks from the overall system (fittings, tubing etc.)

All of these risks can be mitigated by adding a mechanical rod lock to the cylinder.

Locking cylinders come in two types: locking type or end lock of the rod at extension or retraction; and a braking type or fine lock, where the piston rod can stop and maintain a position at mid stroke. Both types of locking mechanisms can be activated by either applying or removing pressurised air from the braking unit.

Some common applications for locking or braking cylinders are:

• Press, clamping or holding a cylinder position for welding, drilling, etc.

• Stopping a cylinder to maintain a safety zone during repairs.

• Holding a static load.

• Drop prevention.

• Emergency stop.

Note: Installing a pressure regulator and flow controls to balance the air pressure for the circuit to adjust for piston area differential is also recommended when using an end lock or fine lock cylinder.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 900 1233
Email: zasales@smcza.co.za
www: www.smcza.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SMC Corporation South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New Kinetix integrated motion drives
February 2021, Rockwell Automation , Motion Control & Drives
The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive is a fully integrated, CIP motion solution for global machine builders designing market-competitive machines.

Read more...
ABB Food Safe motors for wash-down cycles
February 2021, ABB South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
ABB Food Safe motors address the wash-down challenge as they feature a stainless steel housing to resist corrosion and IP69 ingress protection.

Read more...
Parker’s SCFF couplings avoid loss of fluid
February 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
Parker Hannifin’s new SCFF series of couplings offers users a number of benefits ranging from low-leakage decoupling to the avoidance of air entrapment during coupling.

Read more...
Protect machines with soft-start valves
February 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A slow increase in air pressure into a machine at startup helps facilitate a soft start of all downstream components.

Read more...
Scraper chains remove waste materials
February 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s durable scraper chains safely remove waste materials from beneath boilers and burners.

Read more...
Parker’s SCFF couplings avoid loss of fluid and help protect the environment
January 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
These couplings offer users a number of benefits ranging from low-leakage decoupling to the avoidance of air entrapment during coupling.

Read more...
BMG efficiency in cooling towers
January 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
New to the Hansen range of gear units for dry and wet cooling towers is the recently launched M5CT range of right-angle vertical gearboxes, which have been further developed for cooling technology.

Read more...
SMC’s static removal solutions
November 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa , IS & Ex
Around the world, SMC Corporation has a long history in assisting customers in several industries with pneumatic solutions and components. Perhaps less well known in South Africa is the SMC ioniser range, ...

Read more...
Drive configuration made easy
November 2020, Nidec Control Techniques , Motion Control & Drives
Nidec Control Techniques prides itself on offering free software for commissioning, optimising and monitoring drive/system performance.

Read more...
Sinumerik One Dynamics for motion control
November 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Siemens has launched three powerful technology packages exclusively for the CNC Sinumerik One.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved