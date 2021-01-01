Editor's Choice
Illuminated E-stops with diagnostics

March 2021 IS & Ex

Eliminate the time, hassle, and expense of running designated cabling between each device and the control panel in order to collect diagnostic data. In-Series Diagnostics runs through up to 32 devices on a single 4-pin cable to the control panel, with only two wires running to the controller and two others for power. Users can easily add, move, or remove devices at any stage of a machine’s lifecycle by simply updating the configuration in the software and implementing the changes indicated in the wiring diagram. The one-piece design with M12 connection of the E-stop buttons further simplifies installation, especially when deploying multiple buttons in a system.

Data is collected from up to 32 compatible devices in each In-Series Diagnostics chain. Using an HMI or similar device, users can view the status and location of each device and drill into the data to determine the unique tag value, internal temperature, voltage, and other device-level details.

Operates at the highest level of safety (PL-e)

Up to 32 In-Series Diagnostic devices connected in series achieve up to Category 4, PL-e, or SIL CL 3 safety ratings. Outputs on each device are continuously monitored to detect any faults, including short circuits. This design eliminates the possibility of fault masking at any point in the system. The illuminated E-stop with ISD is the latest member of the ISD family of products, which includes RFID door switches and the SC10 hybrid relay/controller.

In-Series Diagnostics provides easy access to device-level data that can be used to prevent potential problems and quickly correct issues that stop operations. Using an HMI or similar device, staff can view the status and location of each device and drill into the data to determine system health and performance. The system can even be configured to alert, direct, and instruct staff when a critical event occurs to get equipment back up and running as soon as possible.

Applications

E-stop buttons with ISD can be used to provide safe start and stop functions on applications with multiple E-stops and/or multiple safety start-stop functions where local or remote diagnostics feedback is important to reduce and prevent downtime, for instance: assembly stations and robotics, conveying lines, packaging machines, and rotating equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


