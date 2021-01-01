Editor's Choice
Telco sensors for arduous packaging applications

February 2021 Sensors & Transducers

Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications. The company’s sensor solution experience and problem-solving spans various fields including packaging, canning, bottling, labelling, package assembly and processing, with a portfolio of versatile sensors used for sorting, counting, measuring, positioning, monitoring, detecting and verification.

Application

The illustration shows the process on a conveyor belt in a dairy factory where Telco Sensor Series Spacemaster 8000 diffuse proximity sensors with an adjustable range of 0–0,5 m are mounted at different points along the line to detect, e.g. milk bottles or cartons, as they leave the production line.

The heavy water sprays from the wash down in this hygienic working environment do not affect operations, as the sensors are unaffected by bright light, water, or airborne contamination, as has been proved around the world in extremely demanding applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 701 4861/2
Fax: +27 31 702 9819
Email: telco@telcosa.co.za
www: www.gailnortoninstrumentation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Gail Norton Instrumentation


