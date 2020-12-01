Editor's Choice
Parker presents first 'Expert Insights' tech talk on routes to carbon zero

February 2021 News

Parker Hannifin will present the first in a new series of 'Expert Insights' tech talks on Thursday 4 February. In the opening discussion, international keynote speaker Mark Jeffries will interview two Parker experts on the topic of emissions reduction.

Many sectors today are under pressure to reduce emissions and comply with international standards and targets. Construction, mining, transportation, and forestry engineers are keen to discover how emerging technologies can improve productivity, performance, and profitability – as well as lessening environmental impacts.

In the first interview, Parker experts Robert Airey and Gerhard Raml will answer questions on technology options, including electrification and hydrogen fuel cell technology. The discussion will explore business drivers for adoption, potential opportunities and constraints affecting customer choice and anticipated barriers facing different industries.

The discussion will be broadcast online from 15:00 CET on Thursday 4 February. Interested parties can register for access at:

https://discover.parker.com/ExpertInsights_RoutesToCarbonZero?cm_mmc=PR-_-EMEA_United%20Kingdom-_-ExpertInsights_RoutesCarbonZero-_-English and submit questions for the panel to consider.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za


