SA Instrumentation and Control apologises for an error that appeared on the cover of the January 2021 edition. The slogan should have read, “PMV-D30; The intelligent valve positioner."

Emerson receives 2021 breakthrough award for Analytics Platform of the Year

January 2021, Emerson Automation Solutions , News

Breathers and spin-on elements form part of BMG’s filtrations solutions

November 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News

Emerson appoints Akberet Boykin Farr as vice president of Diversity and Social Responsibility

November 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News

Endress+Hauser invites you to its virtual trade fair booth

January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News

ABB and BI extend partnership to include high-efficiency IE3 motors

January 2021 , News

From the editor's desk: Hardwired to survive, can we beat coronavirus in 2021?

January 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News

AM Systems Integrations

January 2021 , News

From the editor's desk: Isolation economy could quicken the pace of 4IR adoption

November 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News

...

Pepperl+Fuchs continues Its Digital Event Series and invites you to its second Online Summit

October 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , News

Cummins ships 800 QSK60 engines to China for use in data centres

November 2020 , News

Real-time data and analytics are key drivers for optimising operational performance, asset health and plant safetyBMG’s fluid technology filtration solutions comprise a wide range of fluid power components and systems, which are supported by the team’s broad technical capabilities to ensure fluids operate within the required cleanliness standards.Emerson has announced the appointment of Akberet Boykin Farr as vice president of Diversity and Social Responsibility, effective December 1, 2020.Endress+Hauser is breaking new ground by bringing customers closer to its products, solutions and services in a flexible and informative way through a virtual exhibition booth.As an extension of the partnership between the two companies, low-voltage IE3 motors from ABB Africa will now be distributed by Bearings International.According to the Smithsonian, it was around four million years ago that our earliest ancestors broke the evolutionary mould and walked upright for the very first time. Over the course of the next fewAMSI is a specialist systems integrations company whose core offering is in plant optimisation and automation.The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a problem that the manufacturing industry was already uncomfortably aware of – its traditional ecosystems are too cumbersome to cope with the variety of choicePepperl+Fuchs invites you to its second Online Summit: register now, free of charge, to gain access to this fully digital event, which will be held from 17-19 November.Cummins has shipped 800 QSK60 series engines to China, where they will be installed in data centres to help communities stay connected through the reopening of the economy.