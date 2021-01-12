Editor's Choice
Obituary: Chris du Plessis: 14 June 1959 – 12 January 2021

February 2021 News

Chris started a company called Techniman in 1986, selling other companies’ products, but in 1992, Chris and his wife Judith founded SA Gauge. Chris felt that having a locally manufactured product was an advantage, and being manufactured by himself, it was a product he was happy to put a guarantee on. In 1994 Chris moved to Durban to open a second branch, which then became the company’s head office.


Chris du Plessis.

Chris was trained as a fitter and turner and strongly believed that learning how to do things yourself meant that you never had to rely on other people. This belief was not only passed on to his wife and three daughters, but also the staff at SA Gauge and many of his friends. Chris was a hard-working man and believed that nothing worth fighting for was easy. His ‘can do’ attitude laid the foundation upon which SA Gauge will continue to thrive.

Chris was serious about business, but he was also serious about having fun and enjoying life. His family was very important to him and he saw each one of the staff at SA Gauge as an extended family member. Ask anyone about Chris and the words used to describe him were always the same: fun loving, jolly, huge heart, a wonderful man, a friend, a brother, a confidant. Many saw him as a mentor or a father figure and his compassion and love for those in his life knew no bounds. He was never too busy to listen if you had a problem, and guidance or a helping hand was always offered if needed.

Chris had a huge impact on the lives he touched, no matter how brief that contact was. The void left by his passing will never be filled and he will be greatly missed not only by his immediate family, but by his extended work family and friends as well.


