Belt tracker eliminates conveyor problems
February 2021
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BLT World’s comprehensive range of bulk materials handling equipment encompasses conveyor components, designed to enhance productivity, minimise downtime and ensure extended service life of conveyor systems. New to this range is the Scrapetec PrimeTracker belt tracking system, which eliminates problems associated with belt conveyors, including misalignment, abrasion and belt damage.
“For optimum performance of a conveyor system, it is critical that the belt always runs straight on the conveyor, without sideways movement,” explains Ken Mouritzen, managing director, BLT World. “Our new PrimeTracker belt tracker has been designed to guide a conveyor belt back into the correct straight-line position, to prevent costly downtime and component replacement. An advantage is that it operates in the idling position at all times, unless there is sideways movement of the belt. This system corrects misalignment immediately, by guiding the belt back into the correct position, with no damage or abrasion to the belt or tracker.
“This is unlike conventional belt trackers that slide over the belt surface, causing possible abrasion and belt damage, rather than adopting free rotation. Conventional belt trackers, with tapered edges, never idle and are always in a braking mode.
“What is also notable is the cylindrical shape and pivot bush that allow this belt tracker to swing and tilt during operation and to always be in full contact with the belt. Added to this, the Scrapetec PrimeTracker has the same peripheral speed over the entire surface of the belt, where traditional crowned rollers have different speeds at the centre and edges of the system.”
Other advantages include easy installation, low maintenance requirements, and protection of belt edges and the structure of the conveyor belt. A strong corrugated rubber hose protects this system from dust and sand, while the rubber pivot offers soft suspension of the tracker shaft, extending the service life. This system can be installed in front of every return pulley, above and below the belt.
BLT World also supplies and supports Scrapetec products for conveyor systems, which are designed to prevent dust formation, reduce material spill, enable thorough-belt cleaning and minimise the risk of explosion.
For more information contact Ken Mouritzen, BLT World, +27 31 274 8270, ken@bltworld.com, www.bltworld.com
Further reading:
Keeping the clean room more than clean
January 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Delta OHM HD50CR multi-functional clean room logger/transmitter device offers the user highly accurate clean room monitoring and documentation for quality purposes.
Read more...
Machine health monitoring
January 2021, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The SKF Enlight Collect monitoring system combines SKF’s knowledge in machine health monitoring with LumenRadio’s patented network technology.
Read more...
Acoustic imager detects partial discharge
November 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke’s new ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager detects corona, partial discharge and gas, steam and compressed air leaks that can hurt both production uptime and the bottom line.
Read more...
Portable instrument for multiple calibration tasks
January 2021, WIKA Instruments
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With the new model CPH8000 multi-function calibrator, WIKA makes on-site calibration even more efficient.
Read more...
The Fluke T6 with FieldSense technology
October 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
FieldSense technology works by providing a capacitive path from a contact point on the back of the tester and the operator’s hand to earth ground.
Read more...
Preventive maintenance in pulp and paper mills
October 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The thinking around machine condition monitoring has changed over the years and it is now stated that vibration is the better measurement over temperature, since it gives earlier warning.
Read more...
Leak detection has never been quicker and easier
September 2020, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
SKF’s TKSU 10 ultrasonic leak detector is able to identify leakages in compressed air and vacuum systems, delivering substantial savings for end-users by reducing inspection time and minimising energy costs.
Read more...
Best practices in measurement
September 2020, Yokogawa South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Operating envelopes are changing and the impact of these changes on instrumentation must not be underestimated. Instrumentation with a design rating of a particular capacity is heavily stressed when the load is increased.
Read more...
Internal inspection of machinery
September 2020, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The TKES 10 Endoscope Series from SKF is designed for fast, easy internal inspection of machinery, delivering significant savings in terms of both time and money to customers and end-users.
Read more...
Parker releases new software tool
September 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IQANgo enables service technicians or machine owners to connect wirelessly to modules in their machines, allowing them to perform a broad range of actions such as system status checks and troubleshooting errors or alarms.
Read more...