Trafo gains ground with dry-type transformer solutions
February 2021
News
Dry-type transformer specialist Trafo Power Solutions is growing its footprint in mining and beyond with increased take-up of its safe and reliable technology.
“Our contract pipeline is a clear demonstration of the market’s confidence in dry-type transformers, especially for indoor applications, hazardous areas, remote locations and demanding outdoor environments,” says David Claassen, managing director of Trafo Power Solutions.
Recent orders have included a specialised 3900 kVA unit for a large coal mine in Limpopo province. With a primary voltage of 11 kV, this dry-type transformer delivers through four different secondaries of 1810 V, 1500 V, 1400 V and 1200 V. To operate reliably in the dusty outdoor location, it is installed in an IP54-rated enclosure and cooled using heat exchangers.
Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, supply from the company has continued. Two 2000 kVA dry-type transformers were installed in a modular substation for a diamond mine expansion in Sierra Leone.
Trafo Power Solutions also recently supplied Africa’s largest liquified natural gas (LNG) project, under construction in northern Mozambique. Eighteen dry-type transformers are already on site, inside modular substations for the project’s first construction camp of about 9500 contractors. Also being supplied are 20 specialised dry-type transformers for the project’s gas plant.
“We have been active in many other industries too, such as telecommunications, health, food and beverage, and commercial buildings,” says Claassen. “Our strategic partnership with a leading global player, TMC Transformers in Italy, allows us to leverage world-class technology and expertise for application in Africa.”
He highlights Trafo Power Solutions’ responsiveness to specific customer requirements, and its experience in custom engineering solutions that are fit for purpose. Backing up these offerings is a flexible, 24/7 support service from technicians in South Africa, who are ready to provide interventions on site where necessary. The company also provides customers will further access to the engineering expertise at TMC Transformers’ state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facilities.
For more information contact David Claassen, Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, david@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
