Danfoss ushers in the digital sensor age

February 2021

Danfoss has engineered solutions that allow the world to use resources in smarter ways – driving the sustainable transformation of tomorrow, since 1933. The company produces more than 250 000 products in 70 factories across 25 countries, developing and refining solutions in response to customer needs.

With the adoption of an ever-growing digital world, Danfoss Industrial Automation has repositioned itself as Danfoss Sensing Solutions, representing the union of application-driven sensor technologies and unparalleled commitment to helping customers navigate their journey into the digital frontier.

“Global mega trends increase the need for sensing,” says Bert Labots, vice president at Danfoss. “We see OEMs, wholesalers, and installers adapting and facing fundamental choices. They’re asking questions like ‘What is the right path for us?’ and ‘Who will help us make the right decisions as we move along?’ Our new name reflects our commitment to embracing that future and is our way of saying that we are a partner in navigating the journey across the digital sensor frontier, today and tomorrow,”

Paired with the name change, Danfoss customers will benefit from a broader product range, such as pressure transmitters, temperature sensors and position sensors, more and increasingly diverse sensor technologies, and unrivalled support and services for sensor ecosystems, as well as swift and simple customisation.

“As a leading global player, we know that adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape requires a competent partner,” explains Labots. “Danfoss Sensing Solutions provides industry-leading know-how and advanced sensor technologies to navigate the way forward for our customers and partners. A crucial part of this journey is to extend our offering within digital sensor connectivity for wired and wireless sensor solutions. Another differentiator is diagnostics and smart sensors that allow for instant programmability and remote technical support on the sensor side.”

Danfoss Sensor Solutions is a global player offering a wide product portfolio within pressure and temperature sensors, and position sensors, to a wide range of industries, such as mobile hydraulics, marine and offshore, water pumps, wind power, industrial hydraulics, industrial air compressors and more.

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za

