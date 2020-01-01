Inductive flowmeter with IO-Link

IO-Link is the first standardised short distance, bidirectional, digital, point-to-point, wired, industrial communications networking standard (IEC 61131-9). It is used for communicating with digital sensors and actuators to either a type of industrial fieldbus or a type of industrial Ethernet.
The powerful point-to-point communication is based on the long established 3-wire sensor and actuator connection without additional requirements regarding the cable material. So, IO-Link is no fieldbus but the further development of the existing, tried and tested connection technology for sensors and actuators.
Instrotech is pleased to announce a new product development in Kobold’s MIM (magnetic inductive flowmeter) featuring IO-Link. MIM is also available in a remote version for process temperatures of up to 140°C.
The MIM flowmeter was developed for measuring and monitoring smaller and medium-sized flow of conductive liquids in pipes, and operates according to the electromagnetic measurement principle. Faraday’s Law of magnetic induction states that a voltage is induced in a conductor moving through a magnetic field. The electrically conductive measuring agent acts as the moved conductor. The voltage induced in the measuring agent is proportional to the flow velocity and is therefore a value for the volumetric flow. The flowing media must have a minimum conductivity. Then, the induced voltage is picked up by two sensing electrodes that are in contact with the measuring agent, and sent to the measuring amplifier.
The flow rate is calculated based on the cross sectional area of the pipe. The measurement does not depend on the process liquid and its material properties such as density, viscosity and temperature. Two given outputs can be set to switch, analog or frequency mode, while a dosing function can also be selected. Other features include:
• Stainless steel design.
• Coloured, multi-parameter configurable TFT display, rotatable in 90° steps.
Optimum flow restriction at low cost January 2021, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Kobold REG flow restrictors are ideally suited for the simple restriction to a pre-set throughput value of water, or liquids similar to water.
Read more...Kobold’s calorimetric flow meter January 2021, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic flow monitor model KAL-D works according to the calorimetric principle, continuously monitoring water-based liquids.
Read more...Flowmeter for utility applications November 2020, KROHNE
, Flow Measurement & Control
As an addition to the Optiswirl family, KROHNE has introduced the Optiswirl 2100, a new vortex flowmeter aimed at basic utility applications.
Read more...Membrane level monitor October 2020, Instrotech
, Level Measurement & Control
Kobold’s NMF membrane level monitors are an excellent choice for cost-effective level monitoring of bulk goods in storage vessels.
Read more...Safe operation of CNG stations October 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Flow Measurement & Control
The Flowsic500 compact ultrasonic gas meter enables extremely accurate natural gas distribution measurement.
Read more...Ultrasonic flowmeter for wide ranges September 2020, Instrotech
, Flow Measurement & Control
Bi-directionally transmitted ultrasonic waves provide precise results of volume flow as the result of their transit time difference. Installed in any position, the units can measure ranges of 1:250.
Read more...Turck standardises its fluid portfolio September 2020, Turck Banner
, Flow Measurement & Control
Turck’s new portfolio of fluid sensors offers a wide range of variants and combinations, while having common key features at the same time. The compact FS+ flow sensor with IO-Link now follows the launch of the PS+ pressure sensor.
Read more...Level switch with float September 2020, Instrotech
, Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s M-series level switch comprising a float that slides up and down with the liquid, along a guide tube. Thus, up to four reed contacts moulded in the guide tube are switched ...
Read more...Level switch with float August 2020, Instrotech
, Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s M-series level switch comprising a float that slides up and down with the liquid, along a guide tube. Thus, up to 4 reed contacts moulded in the guide tube are switched ...
Read more...Safe operation of CNG stations August 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Flow Measurement & Control
SICK’s Flowsic500 gas meter, used in State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) transfer and measurement stations, has shown to meet stringent compressed natural gas (CNG) production protocols. ...