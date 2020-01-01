Inductive flowmeter with IO-Link

February 2021 Flow Measurement & Control

IO-Link is the first standardised short distance, bidirectional, digital, point-to-point, wired, industrial communications networking standard (IEC 61131-9). It is used for communicating with digital sensors and actuators to either a type of industrial fieldbus or a type of industrial Ethernet.

The powerful point-to-point communication is based on the long established 3-wire sensor and actuator connection without additional requirements regarding the cable material. So, IO-Link is no fieldbus but the further development of the existing, tried and tested connection technology for sensors and actuators.

Instrotech is pleased to announce a new product development in Kobold’s MIM (magnetic inductive flowmeter) featuring IO-Link. MIM is also available in a remote version for process temperatures of up to 140°C.

The MIM flowmeter was developed for measuring and monitoring smaller and medium-sized flow of conductive liquids in pipes, and operates according to the electromagnetic measurement principle. Faraday’s Law of magnetic induction states that a voltage is induced in a conductor moving through a magnetic field. The electrically conductive measuring agent acts as the moved conductor. The voltage induced in the measuring agent is proportional to the flow velocity and is therefore a value for the volumetric flow. The flowing media must have a minimum conductivity. Then, the induced voltage is picked up by two sensing electrodes that are in contact with the measuring agent, and sent to the measuring amplifier.

The flow rate is calculated based on the cross sectional area of the pipe. The measurement does not depend on the process liquid and its material properties such as density, viscosity and temperature. Two given outputs can be set to switch, analog or frequency mode, while a dosing function can also be selected. Other features include:

• Stainless steel design.

• Coloured, multi-parameter configurable TFT display, rotatable in 90° steps.

• Bidirectional measuring.

• Intuitive setup menu via four touch keys.

• Resettable totaliser.

Credit(s)

Instrotech





