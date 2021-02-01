Hybrid Automation celebrates 15 years

Hybrid Automation is a privately owned company that was founded in 2005 by managing member, Sachin Singh. It specializes in the design, development, manufacture, installation and commissioning of industrial automation systems. In addition to this, Hybrid Automation is a registered Wonderware system integrator and an authorised Dell Technologies partner.

The company is also an approved Siemens global solutions partner, enabling it to support all Siemens drives, process instrumentation and motion control equipment in an efficient and professional manner. Knowledge of robotics has allowed it to incorporate the use of cobots (collaborative robots) in the production environment.

Reflecting on 15 years in business, Singh said: “We are proud to announce that Hybrid Automation has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification through SABS. This achievement is an important milestone as we continue to improve our quality management system. I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the last decade. The company has achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members, This is supported by the adherence and continued improvements to our strong engineering procedures, attention to detail, and a culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization. We have dedicated ourselves to 15 years of product innovation, engineering and business process improvements to provide our customers with the highest quality solutions and services.”

Hybrid Automation’s business is based on providing high-end technical solutions that allow its customers to maximize the benefits of IT and automation technologies. The innovation and creativity that the company brings to its clients is based on a combination of industry-specific technical and business knowledge, from design and development right through to commissioning.

