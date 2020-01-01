Editor's Choice
Safe use of Ethernet in Ex areas

November 2020 IS & Ex

Up to now, data has been distributed across many devices at the field level. Turck is paving the way for the evaluation of this data with its high-availability I/O system, excom. Its GEN-3G Ethernet gateway provides an interface for parallel data access. In this way, users can transfer process information and metadata from the field to IT systems. There, intelligent condition monitoring algorithms transform this data into knowledge that helps manage the plant.

Tamper-proof data access

The excom Ethernet gateway is approved for installation in Zone 2 Ex areas or in safe areas. It not only transmits usage data to the control system via multiprotocol Ethernet (Profinet, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP) – in addition to this user data, analysis data can be retrieved from the gateway by suitable network participants and transferred to outsourced IT systems.

These run in parallel over the same network. The IT system for data analysis has read authorisation only, which prevents tampering with the process or control systems. The systems for data analysis can be realised on premises without an external network connection, or in cloud systems.

The excom is a high-availability I/O system that consistently implements the system concept. Optimised system components are available for use in safe areas as well as in Zone 2 and Zone 1 (with Profibus DP). Nevertheless, users can control all zones and system parts via a DTM, EDS or GSDML and the same structure and logic. This minimises the training requirements and increases the flexibility of operators.

The system connects I/O level and explosion isolation in a single housing. This allows space-saving, central installations to be implemented in the instrumentation and control room as well as decentralised I/O solutions for installation in Zone 2 or even up to Zone 1 (with Profibus DP).

No re-approval required, even for extensions

The entire system is approved for the corresponding Ex areas. Users can therefore exchange or even supplement gateways or I/O cards flexibly. The operators can carry out the necessary re-evaluation of the temperature in the system housing themselves, without an external test site.

excom systems are installed and wired in a control cabinet or individual enclosure, taking account of specific application requirements. Individual cable glands, terminals, system connectors and other components can be installed directly. Depending on the project, the factory acceptance test (FAT) can be performed directly at Turck’s site, meaning users need only one partner for their turnkey I/O systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


