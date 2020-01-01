Heavy-duty wedge belts

November 2020 Motion Control & Drives

New to BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components are Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrap (TW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than conventional belts.

“These maintenance-free wedge belts, with a wrapped chloroprene rubber construction, have a two-ply higher modulus polyester cord outer jacket to reduce belt elongation and improve stability in tough operating conditions,” says Carlo Beukes, business unit manager, Power Transmission Division, BMG. “Fenner Quattro Plus TW wedge belts cope extremely well in harsh African conditions and the maintenance-free feature of this series is a major advantage where there is a shortage of skilled labour.

“It is common for us to see belts prone to downtime and requiring maintenance, simply because they are unable to withstand demanding operating conditions. Conventional belts installed in dusty environments tend to stretch unevenly and slip and jump out of pulley grooves and belts can even melt if they are unable to cope with extreme temperatures.

“With the installation of appropriate belts, which are designed to adapt to the specific application and environmental conditions, maintenance staff are able to spend more time on preventive maintenance, rather than proactive maintenance.”

The asymmetric weave double jacket of Fenner Quattro Plus TW belts is heat and oil resistant, offering increased durability and improved abrasion resistance in harsh conditions. Other important features include high performance, maximum drive efficiency and extended service life. These flexible belts, which offer up to 96% energy efficiency at optimum performance, have been designed for easy installation as a permanent replacement, with minimal downtime. No dismantling of equipment is necessary.

BMG’s Fenner Quattro Plus TW belts, which are suitable for counter-bending, back-tensioners and clutches, can withstand an extended temperature range of between -30°C and 80°C. Fenner’s PB (precision build) technology eliminates the need for matching.

This range conforms with all international standards, including BS 3790, ISO 4184, DIN 7753 and American Petroleum Institute specifications. Fenner Quattro Plus belts also meet the highest standards for static conductivity (ISO 1813 standards). These belts are particularly well suited for heavy industrial applications, including crushers, heavy duty conveyors, waste compactors and pumps.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





