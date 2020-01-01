Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Heavy-duty wedge belts

November 2020 Motion Control & Drives

New to BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components are Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrap (TW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than conventional belts.

“These maintenance-free wedge belts, with a wrapped chloroprene rubber construction, have a two-ply higher modulus polyester cord outer jacket to reduce belt elongation and improve stability in tough operating conditions,” says Carlo Beukes, business unit manager, Power Transmission Division, BMG. “Fenner Quattro Plus TW wedge belts cope extremely well in harsh African conditions and the maintenance-free feature of this series is a major advantage where there is a shortage of skilled labour.

“It is common for us to see belts prone to downtime and requiring maintenance, simply because they are unable to withstand demanding operating conditions. Conventional belts installed in dusty environments tend to stretch unevenly and slip and jump out of pulley grooves and belts can even melt if they are unable to cope with extreme temperatures.

“With the installation of appropriate belts, which are designed to adapt to the specific application and environmental conditions, maintenance staff are able to spend more time on preventive maintenance, rather than proactive maintenance.”

The asymmetric weave double jacket of Fenner Quattro Plus TW belts is heat and oil resistant, offering increased durability and improved abrasion resistance in harsh conditions. Other important features include high performance, maximum drive efficiency and extended service life. These flexible belts, which offer up to 96% energy efficiency at optimum performance, have been designed for easy installation as a permanent replacement, with minimal downtime. No dismantling of equipment is necessary.

BMG’s Fenner Quattro Plus TW belts, which are suitable for counter-bending, back-tensioners and clutches, can withstand an extended temperature range of between -30°C and 80°C. Fenner’s PB (precision build) technology eliminates the need for matching.

This range conforms with all international standards, including BS 3790, ISO 4184, DIN 7753 and American Petroleum Institute specifications. Fenner Quattro Plus belts also meet the highest standards for static conductivity (ISO 1813 standards). These belts are particularly well suited for heavy industrial applications, including crushers, heavy duty conveyors, waste compactors and pumps.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Drive configuration made easy
November 2020, Nidec Control Techniques , Motion Control & Drives
Nidec Control Techniques prides itself on offering free software for commissioning, optimising and monitoring drive/system performance.

Read more...
Sinumerik One Dynamics for motion control
November 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Siemens has launched three powerful technology packages exclusively for the CNC Sinumerik One.

Read more...
30 years of linear motion technology
November 2020 , Motion Control & Drives
This year, factory automation specialist Bosch Rexroth celebrates 30 years of linear motion technology and innovation.

Read more...
Cooling VSDs with inertial spin filters
November 2020, RTS Africa Technologies , Motion Control & Drives
RTS inertial spin filter units are compact and easy to install and RTS Africa offers full service from conceptual design to ongoing support as required.

Read more...
Omron launches HD-1500 mobile robot
November 2020, Omron Electronics , Motion Control & Drives
Industry-leading HD-1500 expands the possibilities for autonomous material transport.

Read more...
BMG installs Danfoss VSDs to improve energy efficiency on farms
November 2020, Danfoss , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Boer Slim/Smart Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers, assisting them with the selection and operation of new electromechanical systems.

Read more...
What is adaptive acceleration control?
November 2020 , Motion Control & Drives
Adaptive acceleration control (AAC) is a new soft start control type that allows the selection of different acceleration and deceleration profiles according to application needs.

Read more...
Danfoss efficiencies help South African farmers to free up energy and achieve production goals
October 2020, Danfoss , Motion Control & Drives
Danfoss, together with engineering components provider BMG, supplied a commercial maize farmer with the technology to combat challenges around irrigation sufficiency.

Read more...
Energy efficient drive technology for the mining industry
October 2020, Danfoss , Motion Control & Drives
The mining industry must forgo its traditional energy consumption patterns in a bid to ensure that the sector de-carbonises towards a greener and more sustainable method of extraction.

Read more...
BMG launches online shopping platform
October 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG has announced the launch of the company’s new online shopping platform - BMG Online - which makes doing business in the industrial sector even easier.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved