Sinumerik One Dynamics for motion control

November 2020 Motion Control & Drives

With the software version NCU-SW 6.14, Siemens has launched three powerful technology packages exclusively for the CNC Sinumerik One. The Sinumerik One Dynamics packages are available in three different packages: One Dynamics Operate, One Dynamics 3-axis milling, and One Dynamics 5-axis milling. The software functions contained in the technology packages support users from machine-oriented programming in the job shop to high-performance machining of CAD-CAM-programmed workpieces with high surface quality.

The One Dynamics Operate package supports the user in efficient programming on the shop floor with the proven Sinumerik machining cycles and a high-quality CNC simulation for the machining technologies milling and turning. In addition, the user is given a wide range of options for accessing NC programs and workpiece documentation. The option of paperless manufacturing can, for example, visualise their 3D CAD data in the shop floor environment within a very short time. For the execution of CAM-generated CNC programmes for free-form surface machining, One Dynamics 3- and 5-axis milling packages offer the CNC functions Top Surface and Top Speed Plus for excellent motion control and perfect workpiece surfaces.

With Top Surface, the geometric data from the CAM system are checked and optimised during processing on the CNC using an intelligent algorithm. This ensures a high surface quality when milling complex free-form surfaces. This is particularly advantageous for geometrically complex components that place special demands on surface quality, accuracy and production efficiency, for example in tool making, aircraft construction or medical technology.

Top Speed Plus ensures that increased dynamics are made possible without causing mechanical vibrations in the machine. Depending on the specific application, this can reduce machining times by up to 30 percent. As a result, unit costs for milling with CAM-generated CNC programmes can be reduced and production efficiency increased.

With few exceptions, the functions of Sinumerik One Dynamics do not require any commissioning effort on the part of the machine builder. Once activated, they are available to the operator for immediate use on the machine. Since they are software functions of the CNC control, no intervention in the machine or machine mechanics is required.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens Digital Industries





