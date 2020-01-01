RS Components introduces Linx Technologies

RS Components now stocks a comprehensive range of antennas from wireless technology specialist Linx Technologies. Linx, headquartered in Oregon, USA, produces antennas that enable design engineers to integrate wireless connectivity easily into a variety of IoT applications, from industrial automation through to predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.
“As the IIoT and automation continue to grow, more and more devices need to gain the ability to connect,” said Adam Osmancevic, senior vice president – Global Supplier Development at RS. “Our partnership with Linx will give our customers around the world a broader choice of essential wireless technologies to leverage reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime.”
The comprehensive Linx range of products suits multiple use cases, frequencies, and operating conditions. It is a great fit for cellular, WLAN/Wi-Fi, ISM, LPWA, GNSS and remote control system applications requiring reliable wireless connectivity, from factory and workplace automation through to wearables.
The Linx range available from RS comprises telemetry antennas, Wi-Fi antennas, 5G antennas, and GNSS chips, ranging from surface-mount chips through to larger, ruggedised external antennas.
Jason Russolese, vice president of global sales at Linx Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to expand our European presence by partnering with RS. Our collaboration will bring our extensive antenna portfolio closer to customers in Europe to further support the success of their IoT solutions.”
Wireless at the edge November 2020, RJ Connect
, Industrial Wireless
The ultimate goal of most industrial automation applications is to obtain actionable insights from data sources for more precise decision-making. To achieve this, businesses need to make their field data ...
Read more...Wireless vibration monitor September 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Industrial Wireless
Emerson’s AMS Wireless Vibration Monitor makes it possible to monitor motors, pumps, fans and other critical plant equipment to reduce downtime and achieve more reliable operations.
Read more...Pump control at a distance September 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Industrial Wireless
The ability to control a pump remotely over distance and without using wires is simple using Omniflex Teleterm Radio RTUs over a licence free band, avoiding administration of radio frequency band use. ...
Read more...Queue management system maintains safe distance August 2020, RS Components SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
RS Components has introduced the RS Pro Smart-Q queue management system, a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around ...
Read more...RS Components stocks Eaton contactors August 2020, RS Components SA
, Electrical Power & Protection
RS Components now stocks Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up to 40%, ...
Read more...RS Components announces Fluke 710 valve tester August 2020, RS Components SA
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
RS Components has announced availability of the Fluke 710 mA Loop Valve Tester, which is an easy-to-use tool that greatly simplifies the testing of control valves, enabling the quick measurement of critical ...
Read more...SMC launches wireless valve bank in SA July 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa
, Industrial Wireless
In response to customer demand for a reliable communication system, which could limit the number of cables needed to communicate between multiple valve banks/field sensors and a PLC, a wireless communication ...
Read more...RS Components introduces RX23E-A July 2020, RS Components SA
, Data Acquisition & Telemetry
RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers ...