RS Components introduces Linx Technologies

November 2020 Industrial Wireless

RS Components now stocks a comprehensive range of antennas from wireless technology specialist Linx Technologies. Linx, headquartered in Oregon, USA, produces antennas that enable design engineers to integrate wireless connectivity easily into a variety of IoT applications, from industrial automation through to predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.

“As the IIoT and automation continue to grow, more and more devices need to gain the ability to connect,” said Adam Osmancevic, senior vice president – Global Supplier Development at RS. “Our partnership with Linx will give our customers around the world a broader choice of essential wireless technologies to leverage reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime.”

The comprehensive Linx range of products suits multiple use cases, frequencies, and operating conditions. It is a great fit for cellular, WLAN/Wi-Fi, ISM, LPWA, GNSS and remote control system applications requiring reliable wireless connectivity, from factory and workplace automation through to wearables.

The Linx range available from RS comprises telemetry antennas, Wi-Fi antennas, 5G antennas, and GNSS chips, ranging from surface-mount chips through to larger, ruggedised external antennas.

Jason Russolese, vice president of global sales at Linx Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to expand our European presence by partnering with RS. Our collaboration will bring our extensive antenna portfolio closer to customers in Europe to further support the success of their IoT solutions.”

Credit(s)

RS Components SA





