Programmable multicolour indicator

The K30 Pro Series bright, uniform indicator light is a 30 mm illuminated dome that provides dynamic control. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, two-colour display, two-colour rotation, two-colour flashing, and chase, as well as a variety of connector options. Its rugged IP66, IP67 or IP69K polycarbonate housing protects against impact, and withstands high pressure and high temperature wash-down to ensure reliable performance in challenging environments.
Programmable multicolour touch button
The K30 Pro Touch Button features excellent immunity to false triggering by water spray, oils, and other foreign materials. Its ergonomic design requires no physical pressure to operate, preventing stress on hands and wrists. It can be actuated with bare hands or gloves for simple operation with the touch of a finger, and is ideal for pick-to-light and call button applications in a variety of industries.
New features
IO-Link is a point-to-point communication link between a master and a light. There are many advantages of an IO-Link system, including standardised and reduced wiring, increased data availability, remote configuration and monitoring, simple device replacement, and advanced diagnostics. Together, these capabilities result in overall reduced costs, increased process efficiency, and improved machine availability.
Pick-IQ brings faster response speed and simplified programming to Modbus RTU communication. It gives full access to colour, flashing, rotating, and dimming settings, as well as advanced animations such as dynamic sequence mode and LED control. Output settings, including on and off delays, output function, and output state are also available. Using Pick-IQ adds a simple change to the devices that allow the Modbus master controller to run standard Modbus protocol, but achieve the performance required by a medium to large sized pick-to-light system.
Rotary encoder for Ex areas
, Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner now offers a variant of the contactless QR24 encoder for use in explosion protected areas Zones 2, 22 and 3GD.
