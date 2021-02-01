Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Rockwell Automation and Microsoft expand partnership

November 2020 News

Rockwell Automation and Microsoft have announced a five-year partnership expansion to develop market-ready solutions that help industrial customers improve digital agility through cloud technology. By combining each company’s expertise in the industrial and IT markets respectively, teams can work together more seamlessly, enabling industrial organisations to save on infrastructure costs, speed time-to-value, and increase productivity.

Microsoft and Rockwell are working to deliver innovative edge-to-cloud-based solutions that connect information between development, operations and maintenance teams through a singular, trusted data environment. This will allow development teams to prototype, configure and collaborate without investing in costly physical equipment. This unified information environment also enables IT and OT teams not only to securely access and share data models across the organisation, but with their ecosystem of partners as well.

“Today, one thing we know for sure is that no business is 100% resilient. Those fortified with digital capabilities and assets are more resilient than others, and the cloud is how they will thrive,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, Microsoft. “We are pleased to deepen our already strong, decade-long relationship with Rockwell Automation to help businesses simplify industrial transformation, accelerate business outcomes and innovate with agility.”

To date, the companies have co-developed over twenty use cases across food and beverage, household and life sciences industries, which augment and enhance the current offerings.

“This partnership provides Rockwell Automation and Microsoft customers with a holistic, simple solution for IIoT development and operations and removes data silos that hinder industrial digital transformation initiatives,” said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “By eliminating a core barrier to automation initiatives, industrial organisations establish a digital thread connecting the entire enterprise, which in turn accelerates innovation, maximises productivity and optimises operations.”

Organisations can access Rockwell Automation solutions now via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, with more solutions currently in development. The next phase of co-innovation solutions will be available to joint customers of Rockwell Automation and Microsoft in Q1 2021 at Automation Fair At Home.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Isolation economy could quicken the pace of 4IR adoption
November 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a problem that the manufacturing industry was already uncomfortably aware of – its traditional ecosystems are too cumbersome to cope with the variety of choice ...

Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs continues Its Digital Event Series and invites you to its second Online Summit
October 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , News
Pepperl+Fuchs invites you to its second Online Summit: register now, free of charge, to gain access to this fully digital event, which will be held from 17-19 November.

Read more...
Cummins ships 800 QSK60 engines to China for use in data centres
November 2020 , News
Cummins has shipped 800 QSK60 series engines to China, where they will be installed in data centres to help communities stay connected through the reopening of the economy.

Read more...
Hager automation solution from EM keeps Noka Camp in luxury
November 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
A smart Hager KNX home automation system has been supplied by ElectroMechanica for the Noka Camp luxury cliff-top lodge in the Lapalala Game Reserve.

Read more...
Gas control products for Covid-19
November 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , News
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) is the authorised distributor for Gas Control Equipment (GCE) in Africa, and supplies a wide range of healthcare and high-purity products. The global spread of Covid-19 ...

Read more...
Michael Brown now offering control courses to individuals
November 2020, Michael Brown Control Engineering , News
Michael Brown is now offering training courses to individuals via online Zoom sessions. The first session of the Part 1 practical control course – Troubleshooting and Loop Tuning – will commence on Monday 1 February 2021.

Read more...
Hybrid Automation celebrates 15 years
November 2020, Hybrid Automation , News
Hybrid Automation specializes in the design, development, manufacture, installation and commissioning of industrial automation systems.

Read more...
Digital transformation is key to energy efficiency across sub-Saharan Africa
November 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
The findings of the Global Digital Transformation Benefits Report, which was initially released in 2019, were validated by Schneider Electric’s customers in the Middle East and Africa throughout 2020.

Read more...
ABB supports launch of engineering scholarship program for Africa
November 2020, ABB South Africa , News
ABB is proud to announce its support of the inaugural Ashesi-ETH Master’s in Engineering Programme in partnership with two world-leading universities for technology and the natural sciences.

Read more...
Control Techniques unveils bold new identity
November 2020, Nidec Industrial Automation Southern Africa , News
Control Techniques, a Nidec brand, has launched a new identity, marking the next stage in its evolution as a brand.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved