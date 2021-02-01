Rockwell Automation and Microsoft expand partnership

November 2020 News

Rockwell Automation and Microsoft have announced a five-year partnership expansion to develop market-ready solutions that help industrial customers improve digital agility through cloud technology. By combining each company’s expertise in the industrial and IT markets respectively, teams can work together more seamlessly, enabling industrial organisations to save on infrastructure costs, speed time-to-value, and increase productivity.

Microsoft and Rockwell are working to deliver innovative edge-to-cloud-based solutions that connect information between development, operations and maintenance teams through a singular, trusted data environment. This will allow development teams to prototype, configure and collaborate without investing in costly physical equipment. This unified information environment also enables IT and OT teams not only to securely access and share data models across the organisation, but with their ecosystem of partners as well.

“Today, one thing we know for sure is that no business is 100% resilient. Those fortified with digital capabilities and assets are more resilient than others, and the cloud is how they will thrive,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, Microsoft. “We are pleased to deepen our already strong, decade-long relationship with Rockwell Automation to help businesses simplify industrial transformation, accelerate business outcomes and innovate with agility.”

To date, the companies have co-developed over twenty use cases across food and beverage, household and life sciences industries, which augment and enhance the current offerings.

“This partnership provides Rockwell Automation and Microsoft customers with a holistic, simple solution for IIoT development and operations and removes data silos that hinder industrial digital transformation initiatives,” said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “By eliminating a core barrier to automation initiatives, industrial organisations establish a digital thread connecting the entire enterprise, which in turn accelerates innovation, maximises productivity and optimises operations.”

Organisations can access Rockwell Automation solutions now via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, with more solutions currently in development. The next phase of co-innovation solutions will be available to joint customers of Rockwell Automation and Microsoft in Q1 2021 at Automation Fair At Home.

Credit(s)

Rockwell Automation





