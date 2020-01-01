Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Rotary encoder for Ex areas

November 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner now offers a variant of the contactless QR24 encoder for use in explosion protected areas Zones 2, 22 and 3GD. Contactless measurement considerably outperforms bearing guided optical encoders in dust-laden environments since optical encoders are susceptible to dust.

The sensor unit and positioning element on the QR24 are fully potted and cast as two totally sealed independent units. This gives the encoder optimum protection from dust, vibration, impact and shocks. Unlike encoders with magnetic positioning elements, the QR24 offers a greater resistance to magnetic field interference. Typical applications for the QR24 Ex include the chemical, mining or food industries, particularly in mills. However, many applications in the textile or wood processing industry also require the use of an encoder with 3GD approval.

The QR24-Ex is a further addition to the Premium encoder line. Its signal via the IO-Link V1.1 interface offers simpler parameter setting, such as for the output signal or zero point. The encoder can be used as a single-turn, or semi multi-turn rotary encoder that counts its revolutions. For this the encoder uses 16 bits of the 32-bit IO-Link signal for the single-turn value, 13 bits for the number of revolutions and the remaining three bits for diagnostic data. Operating status can thus be determined at any time and maintenance can be planned in advance, thus effectively preventing machine downtime.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Turck Banner


Further reading:

Integrated sensor solution for many applications
November 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
The line triangulation method is a frequently underestimated sensing mode for monitoring presence, completeness, position, and similar tasks.

Read more...
3D multi-layer scanner
November 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs has developed the R2300 multi-layer scanner, a 3D LiDAR sensor for travel path and rear-area monitoring.

Read more...
Safe use of Ethernet in Ex areas
November 2020, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
Turck is paving the way for the evaluation of plant data using its excom high-availability I/O system.

Read more...
Novel sensor detects oversized ore
November 2020, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Sensors & Transducers
Advanced sensors estimate the size of rocks in truck trays in real time.

Read more...
The complete image processing solution
November 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Randburg sensor specialist, ASSTech, now offers the complete image processing solution for all vision applications.

Read more...
Programmable multicolour indicator
November 2020, Turck Banner , Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The K30 Pro Series bright, uniform indicator light is a 30 mm illuminated dome that provides dynamic control.

Read more...
Safety controllers with diagnostics
October 2020, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
The combination of an intuitive user interface and diagnostics makes it easy to design and troubleshoot complex safety systems in just a few clicks.

Read more...
Sensor for efficient pneumatic performance
October 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s FTMg flow sensor detects pneumatic system leakages well before pressure loss causes machine failure. It is engineered to output up to eight process parameters.

Read more...
Conductivity sensor for interface detection
October 2020, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The LDL 100 conductivity sensor from ifm electroninc makes reliable differentiation between cleaning media possible in CIP applications.

Read more...










