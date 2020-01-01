Flowmeter for utility applications

As an addition to the Optiswirl family, KROHNE has introduced the Optiswirl 2100. This new vortex flowmeter is aimed at basic utility applications in the process industry, providing an economical solution for the measurement of liquids, (wet) gases, and saturated and superheated steam where high accuracy is not required.

The new flowmeter features the robust vortex technology of the Optiswirl product series and is also equipped with advanced vortex frequency detection (AVFD) technology for signal filtering: it provides stable measurements even under demanding process conditions with medium temperatures from -40°C to 240°C, thus making it one of the most versatile vortex flowmeters in the market.

The 2-wire, 4-20 mA/HART 7 device is available as flanged version DN15-300, or sandwich (wafer) version DN15-DN100. For a large measurement span, even in pipelines with large diameters, a version with integrated nominal diameter reduction is available. For convenient on-site parametrisation and measurement reading, a remote option allows users to install the signal converter up to 50 m away from the sensor. Approvals for use in hazardous areas are in preparation.

The new device adds to the Optiswirl vortex series as an economical alternative to the Optiswirl 4200. Advanced features such as pressure and temperature compensation, SIL 2/3 certification, heat quantity calculation, and fieldbus communications are available. Key features include:

• Economical solution for liquid, (wet) gases, saturated and superheated steam applications.

• Advanced vortex frequency detection (AVFD) technology for stable measurements with demanding process conditions from -40°C to 240°C.

• Flange and sandwich versions available with optional integrated nominal diameter reduction.

• Remote option with converter installation up to 50 m from sensor.

