Seamless whole-home Wi-Fi coverage

October 2020 Smart Home Automation

TP-Link’s Deco M4 is the simplest way to guarantee a strong Wi-Fi signal in every corner of your home up to 370 square metres (for a 3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco.

TP-Link Mesh means Deco units work together to form one unified network. Your phone or tablet automatically connects to the fastest Deco as you move through your home, creating a truly seamless Wi-Fi experience. Deco M4 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps and works with major Internet service providers (ISP) and modems.

The system can handle traffic from even the busiest of networks, providing lag-free connections for up to 100 devices. Parental controls limit online time and block inappropriate websites according to unique profiles created for each family member. Setup is easy with the Deco app to walk you through every step.

Otto Wireless Solutions






