Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Smart Home Automation



Print this page printer friendly version

Seamless whole-home Wi-Fi coverage

October 2020 Smart Home Automation

TP-Link’s Deco M4 is the simplest way to guarantee a strong Wi-Fi signal in every corner of your home up to 370 square metres (for a 3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco.

TP-Link Mesh means Deco units work together to form one unified network. Your phone or tablet automatically connects to the fastest Deco as you move through your home, creating a truly seamless Wi-Fi experience. Deco M4 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps and works with major Internet service providers (ISP) and modems.

The system can handle traffic from even the busiest of networks, providing lag-free connections for up to 100 devices. Parental controls limit online time and block inappropriate websites according to unique profiles created for each family member. Setup is easy with the Deco app to walk you through every step.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 11 791 1187
Email: wireless@otto.co.za
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved