Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Smart Home Automation



Print this page printer friendly version

Smart access control with a smart app

October 2020 Smart Home Automation

Dormakaba has introduced the evolo smart app, an app that enables users to control access rights using a smartphone, access card or key fob for up to 50 users.

The matching dormakaba evolo door components are standalone operated, which means that they are powered by a battery – no cables are involved. For example, the dormakaba digital cylinder is inserted into the door instead of a mechanical locking cylinder – it is therefore easy to retrofit in locks with euro-profile cutouts.

If needed, evolo access components can be integrated into other access solutions from dormakaba. This means your investment is guaranteed in the long term and develops with your needs.

In terms of functionality, the free evolo smart app available in the Google Play Store or App Store makes it quick and easy to program and delete access media using a smartphone or set up time-restricted access rights. Door events can be tracked with no Internet connection required.

This means the user can keep track of who has access at any given time, to ensure full protection of the premises, and to maintain effective management without the need to invest in additional hardware.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 510 1500
Email: info.za@dormakaba.com
www: www.dormakaba.com
Articles: More information and articles about dormakaba South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved