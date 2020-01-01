Smart access control with a smart app

October 2020 Smart Home Automation

Dormakaba has introduced the evolo smart app, an app that enables users to control access rights using a smartphone, access card or key fob for up to 50 users.

The matching dormakaba evolo door components are standalone operated, which means that they are powered by a battery – no cables are involved. For example, the dormakaba digital cylinder is inserted into the door instead of a mechanical locking cylinder – it is therefore easy to retrofit in locks with euro-profile cutouts.

If needed, evolo access components can be integrated into other access solutions from dormakaba. This means your investment is guaranteed in the long term and develops with your needs.

In terms of functionality, the free evolo smart app available in the Google Play Store or App Store makes it quick and easy to program and delete access media using a smartphone or set up time-restricted access rights. Door events can be tracked with no Internet connection required.

This means the user can keep track of who has access at any given time, to ensure full protection of the premises, and to maintain effective management without the need to invest in additional hardware.

