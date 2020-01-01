Hydraulic hose installation and maintenance

BMG’s portfolio of components for fluid power systems and general industrial applications includes the full range of Eaton Winner hydraulic braided and spiral hose and fittings, which meet stringent industry standards for pressure, temperature and abrasion resistance.
“BMG’s Eaton Winner braided and spiral hose and related fittings are perfectly matched hydraulic hoses and fittings, which ensure safe and reliable conveying of petroleum and water-based hydraulic fluids at high pressure, even in the most demanding environments,” says David Dyce, BMG’s business unit manager, Fluid Technology. “Apart from ensuring that all hoses are supplied with system-matched fittings, the BMG team stresses that extreme care must be taken in the correct installation methods and maintenance procedures. Hose assemblies can be highly dangerous if misapplied and if inadequate attention is given to the maintenance of hose and related equipment.”
According to BMG specialists, key factors to consider during correct hose installation include changes in hose length, the correct bend radius, protection of the hose from high temperature sources and the importance of elbows and adapters to relieve strain. It is also critical to prevent rubbing and abrasion of the hose, as well as twisting and improper hose movement.
Proper maintenance of hoses and related equipment is essential for safe and dependable operation, as well as extended service-life of the system. Important factors to consider include visual inspection of the hose before installation and if there is a cut or gouge in the cover that exposes the reinforcement, this hose should be discarded.
Hose should also be inspected for kinking or broken reinforcement and if the outside diameter of the hose is reduced by 20% at the spot where it is bent, this hose should not be used. Hoses must be stored in a dry place. Inadequate attention to maintenance of the hose can result in hose leakage, bursting and other failures, which can cause serious injury or property damage.
BMG’s comprehensive catalogue of hydraulics hoses and fittings includes an easy-to-follow reference fluid compatibility and resistance chart, technical information on the extensive range of hoses, fittings and adapters, as well as critical information on correct product selection, installation and safety guidelines.
