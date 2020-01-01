Extronics has announced the launch of its new iTAG X30, which brings together years of development experience to deliver a true sitewide real-time location system (RTLS) solution for process industry environments. CEO John Hartley shared his thoughts: “We have worked very closely with our customers over the past 15 years and listened to the challenges they face. With worker safety becoming an ever-increasing focus for many businesses operating within process industries, we wanted to deliver a solution that allows our customers to achieve high levels of location accuracy across their entire site, without the need for dense Wi-Fi infrastructure in open areas. The iTAG X30 delivers upon that goal and we are excited to see it come to market.”
Process industries have a range of variable physical environments and complex operational challenges to overcome. It is unlikely that any one location technology ticks all of the boxes and there is no silver bullet. The iTAG X30 brings together GPS, BLE, LF and Wi-Fi into a compact tag, providing a practical solution to the complexities of the use cases found in process industries:
• Deliver wider coverage with reduced infrastructure.
• Add greater accuracy in certain areas.
• Provide additional functionality.
• Reduce total cost of ownership.
“The iTAG X30 meets the needs of the modern processing site,” concludes product manager, Becky Reeves. “Extronics specialises in developing and manufacturing ATEX, IECEx and North American certified equipment for use in hazardous areas. The iTAG X30 represents the next evolution in our RTLS product range, providing a practical solution for true site-wide location tracking.”
