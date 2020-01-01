New Allen-Bradley compact box PCs

Rockwell Automation has announced availability of its new Allen-Bradley VersaView 6300 box PCs and thin clients to deliver computing performance in compact, durable and affordably priced packages. The devices fit in the palm of a hand, making them the smallest industrial computers to date from Rockwell Automation. The compact design can help users realise valuable panel-space and reduce costs.
The products are also designed to withstand harsh industrial environments. They have a built-in heatsink and can operate in 0 to 50°C operating temperatures and provide protection against shock and vibration. They are designed with reduced connection and no moving parts to improve reliability.
“These new box PCs and thin clients are the first of the Allen-Bradley VersaView 6300 family of industrial computers and leverage designs and technology from our acquisition of ASEM earlier this year,” said Dan DeYoung, hardware business director, Rockwell Automation. “The unique designs of the VersaView 6300 family provide a high level of durability for industrial environments in an affordable, flexible platform.”
Both products work with the Rockwell Automation ThinManager software, which makes centralised and secure application management possible. The thin clients are ThinManager-ready and the box PCs are ThinManager-compatible, meaning they can run on a Windows 10 IoT operating system or switch over to run in the ThinManager environment, effectively becoming thin clients. This dual-use option gives users new freedom and flexibility, such as:
• The ability to deliver applications from a central server or a local PC using one product, which can simplify a company’s supply chain.
• The option to load applications from a PC if a central server goes down, which can improve availability.
• The ability to use a PC first as an HMI for a standalone machine, as a thin client for a series of connected machines or as a data aggregator to collect and share operational data.
Both products use DisplayPort, which supports 4K video for high-resolution content displays. They also have two USB 3.0 ports and two Ethernet ports, making them ideal for high-speed data logging and IIoT gateway applications.
Rockwell Automation upgrade for Ghana Water June 2020, Rockwell Automation
, Motion Control & Drives
Over the last five years, Rockwell Automation has been working with Intermerc Ghana in supplying medium-voltage motor control and automation technologies to some of its recent pump upgrade and rehabilitation ...
Read more...Edge device provides fanless control June 2020, Beckhoff Automation
, Industrial Computer Hardware
With its new C7015 ultra-compact industrial PC, Beckhoff has combined its extensive expertise with PC-based machine control and IP 65/67 components. The result is an industrial PC (IPC) designed with ...
Read more...Rockwell Automation acquires ASEM April 2020, Rockwell Automation
, News
Rockwell Automation recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Italy-based ASEM, a leading provider of digital automation technologies. ASEM provides a complete range of industrial ...
Read more...Rockwell Automation to acquire Avnet Data Security March 2020, Rockwell Automation
, News
Rockwell Automation recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years’ experience in cybersecurity ...
Read more...New Allen-Bradley controller March 2020, Rockwell Automation
, Motion Control & Drives
Industrial workers can strengthen their grasp of production and make more informed operating decisions with the new Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller by Rockwell Automation. The controller marries ...
Read more...Servo system simplifies sizing February 2020, Rockwell Automation
, Motion Control & Drives
The growing consumer desire for more product variety and packaging sizes is creating a need for smaller, more flexible machines. To provide a more cost-effective option for OEMs building smaller machines, ...
Read more...AI module improves industrial production December 2019, Rockwell Automation
, System Integration & Control Systems Design
Industrial workers can now use the data from their equipment more easily to predict production issues and improve processes with their existing automation and control skill set. The new FactoryTalk Analytics ...