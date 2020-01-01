Editor's Choice
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Check valve with redundant sealing

September 2020 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

The new model CV check valve from WIKA is designed for a wide range of applications in the process industry. Its sealing system with a self-cantering piston reliably prevents backflow of liquid and gaseous media.

The reliability of the new instrumentation valve is mainly due to its redundant sealing, consisting of an O-ring and a metal cone. Its leak tightness has been tested in accordance with BS6755/ISO 5208 leakage rate A. The solid-machined, robust design of the model.

CV ensures high repeatability and a long service life, even in heavy-duty applications. The pressurised parts correspond to the safety factor of 4:1.

For the new check valve, WIKA offers an application-specific assembly with a measuring instrument. Such an instrument hook-up is delivered ready-to-install and leak tested.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Fax: +27 11 621 0060/59
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
WIKA Instruments


