Check valve with redundant sealing

The new model CV check valve from WIKA is designed for a wide range of applications in the process industry. Its sealing system with a self-cantering piston reliably prevents backflow of liquid and gaseous media.
The reliability of the new instrumentation valve is mainly due to its redundant sealing, consisting of an O-ring and a metal cone. Its leak tightness has been tested in accordance with BS6755/ISO 5208 leakage rate A. The solid-machined, robust design of the model.
CV ensures high repeatability and a long service life, even in heavy-duty applications. The pressurised parts correspond to the safety factor of 4:1.
For the new check valve, WIKA offers an application-specific assembly with a measuring instrument. Such an instrument hook-up is delivered ready-to-install and leak tested.
