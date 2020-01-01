Leak detection has never been quicker and easier

September 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Compressed air production is integral for manufacturing plants, but it is also one of the largest energy consumers. Air leaks amplify the load on a compressor, leading to higher electricity consumption and an up to 30% loss of total compressed air production capacity.
SKF’s TKSU 10 ultrasonic leak detector is able to identify leakages in compressed air and vacuum systems, delivering substantial savings for end-users by reducing inspection time and minimising energy costs. Ideally suited for all industries using compressed air, this ingenious device is particularly recommended for paper and chemical industries as well as workshops with air-driven power tools.
The device’s ultrasound measurement sensor makes it possible to identify leaks in pneumatic brake systems, vacuum systems, pressurised gas storage, steam traps, etc., even from a distance and in noisy industrial environments. The flexible probe makes it possible to find leaks in hard-to-reach-areas.
Further adding to the TKSU 10’s features is a built-in colour OLED display that shows the measured ultrasound noise from leaking air, enabling leaks to be quantified and repairs prioritised. Sensitivity settings can also be adjusted on the display. The ultrasonic leak detector can operate efficiently in harsh conditions including extreme temperatures ranging from –10°C to +50°C.
“The leak detector works like a microphone, but is only sensitive to high frequency ultrasound which is not audible to the human ear,” explains SKF product manager, Eddie Martens. “This is translated into an audible sound or frequency through a passive industrial noise reduction headset worn by the operator.” The industrial headset also features a volume setting as well as independently adjustable sensor sensitivity. The neck-band design enables the operator to wear the headset with a protective helmet. The lightweight, hand-held instrument is extremely user friendly, requiring no operator training.
