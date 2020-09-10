Editor's Choice
‘Works With’ smart home virtual conference

August 2020 Smart Home Automation

From 9-10 September 2020, Silicon Labs will be hosting a virtual conference that aims to help those interested in smart home automation to learn to work with Silicon Labs’ ecosystem of partners from Amazon, Google, Samsung, Z-Wave and more to connect devices, platforms and protocols. Delegates can immerse themselves in keynotes, panels, hands-on, and technical sessions directly from the smart home engineers who built the latest advances.

Topics include practical sessions on how to build a gateway, light switch or energy harvesting switch, as well as introductions to OpenThread, Zigbee and security regulations.

There is no charge for attending the virtual conference.

For more information visit https://workswith.silabs.com




