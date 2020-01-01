Came Domotic 3.0: smart technology to adapt your home to the lifestyle of the people who live in it

August 2020 Smart Home Automation

The Came Domotic 3.0 home automation system allows people to manage all the automated devices in their home according to their lifestyle needs. Designed to improve the comfort and wellbeing of people inside the home, the system creates a living space tailored to individual needs, saving both time and energy. It makes it easy for each user to manage the devices installed in their home according to their own habits, controlling them from a touchscreen terminal, or remote connection via a smartphone or tablet.

All the automated devices in a home – from automation to lighting, the video entry system to temperature control, the sound system to the burglar alarm – are fully integrated with each other to manage any space intelligently and offer the ultimate in comfort and security. The new Came home automation system, characterised by ease of programming and complete system connectivity, reflects the focus of the company on technological innovation and design able to add value to the homes they are installed in. Came Domotic 3.0 is ideal for both new and existing buildings, and, thanks to wireless devices, it can be installed without the need for building work.

For more information visit www.camebpt.co.za






