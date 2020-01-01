The Ratchet P-Clamp reloaded
August 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a heavy-duty equipment manufacturer asked HellermannTyton to devise the most effective way to attach and remove cables for additional equipment, nobody imagined that a well-trodden path would lead to the birth of a new type of fixing part.
But early on, the product designers became so frustrated with the practical limitations of conventional p-clips that they decided to apply their collective cable tie engineering know-how to come up with a better solution. Their goal: an end to fiddly two-handed fastening and fixing in a single step and no damage from clips that twist when the screw is torqued down.
Metal and plastic p-clamps have evolved
The result is Ratchet P-Clamp. As the name suggests, the designers have added a ratcheting closure mechanism. This makes it possible to separate the process of fixing and orientating the clamp from the fastening of the cable or hose. What is more, it can be easily reopened and reused.
Made from toughened polyamide with a steel mounting plate, the Ratchet P-Clamp is user-friendly. The rugged clamp is ideal for fastening and fixing cables, wires, pipes and hoses in heavy-duty applications including solar farms and mining.
How it works
Quite simply, you place the bundle in and close the clamp by hand to the required diameter. The Ratchet P-Clamp comes in four flexible sizes covering the common 6,2 mm to 51 mm diameter range. Advantages at a glance:
• Preinstall the clamp before you close it.
• Easily lever it open with a flathead screwdriver for maintenance.
• Drastically reduce the number of specific clips in the inventory.
Ribbing on the inside of the clamp centres cables and helps prevent the pinching common with p-clips. Soft inserts are also available to protect sensitive insulation or hoses from abrasion. An additional cable tie fixing point on the leading edge opens up possibilities for routing other items along the clamps. A variety of mounting plate angles makes it possible to piggyback clamps on a single mounting point.
For more information contact HellermannTyton, +27 11 879 6600, jhb.sales@hellermann.co.za, www.hellermanntyton.co.za
Further reading:
Condition monitoring in the cloud
August 2020, Festo South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Detecting irregularities at an early stage and initiating the necessary measures before a system failure are now made possible by the dashboards and IoT gateway CPX-IOT from Festo. The turnkey, preconfigured ...
Read more...
Ore sampling like never before
July 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With the general decline in ore grades in mining, FLSmidth’s market-leading expertise in mineral sampling and laboratory automation holds increasing value to mines.
“The more you understand about ...
Read more...
Closed panel electrical inspection
July 2020, R&C Instrumentation
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When electrical distribution equipment fails, the results can be catastrophic to a company as workplace injuries and fatalities could occur. A company’s profit margin can be negatively impacted by unscheduled ...
Read more...
Speedy valve testing
June 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Control valve testing has often meant using complicated testers that require extensive training, the removal of the valve, and often one to two hours of test time on the bench. Comtest now offers Fluke’s ...
Read more...
Visual inspection made easy with SKF stroboscopes
June 2020, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A range of handheld, easy-to-use stroboscopes that enable the visual inspection of rotating equipment to be carried out in an economic and timely fashion has been unveiled by SKF.
“All rotating equipment ...
Read more...
Essential monitoring solutions
June 2020, Extech Safety Systems
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Meteor Communications’ MCE-MRC-EX is powered by MeteorCloud, a one-stop end user application for complete data visualisation, outstation device control and reporting activities.
The remote monitoring ...
Read more...
Taking sampling to new heights
June 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With the general decline in ore grades in mining, FLSmidth’s market-leading expertise in mineral sampling and laboratory automation holds increasing value to mines.
“The more you understand about ...
Read more...
Wireless detection of erosion corrosion
June 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
While many forms of corrosion can be anticipated depending on the presence of corrosion causing factors such as H2
S, water injection and oxygen in dry pipelines, erosion caused as a result of sand or ...
Read more...
Measure bearing vibration and temperature
June 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Vibration in rotating machinery is merely the back and forth movement, or oscillation, of a machine and components, such as drive motors, driven devices (pumps, compressors, etc.), and the bearings, shafts, ...
Read more...
Bently Nevada’s condition monitoring and protection system
June 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Why Orbit 60? Why Now?
Bently Nevada prides itself on a history of machine protection and condition monitoring solutions. With over 60 years of innovation, over 100 000 rack monitoring systems, and ...
Read more...