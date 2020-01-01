Programmable LED strip with19 colours

Turck has expanded its offering of the WLS27 series strip light to include programmable models with RGBW LEDs for use in indication, illumination and inspection applications. Banner Engineering developed these new models with quality white light, sealed, chemical resistant housing, and a wide variety of colours and animation possibilities. The new WLS27 Pro comes in either IO-Link or discretely controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control via three discrete inputs.
The benefits of Pro Editor include colour and animation options for more intuitive indication in the visual factory and advanced functions like distance, time and count without a controller. The IO-Link models allow for dynamic control – reacting to inputs from other devices – and have additional modes beyond what is available with the discrete models. IO-Link enables users to change device parameters from the control system as needed, such as during product changeover, which reduces downtime and allows machines to accommodate greater product diversity.
The bright, high-quality light output of the WLS27 Pro makes it an ideal solution for illumination. Its RGBW LEDs give clean, flicker-free white light versus competitive models that create a mixed white from only RGB LEDs. The WLS27 Pro features a total of nineteen different shades, thirteen colours plus six whites. This work light can be programmed to bright white light for safety or efficiency during normal operation and then change colour to indicate other machine statuses, such as red for a stop condition. Additionally, advanced statuses allow the WLS27 Pro to indicate alarm states, show temperature, display position information, count for process verification, and display time.
Fork sensor in hygienic design July 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s ...
Read more...Accurate detection of tiny objects July 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor ...
Read more...Everything in view July 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Sensors & Transducers
Instrumentation from Pepperl+Fuchs enables a creative solution for the chemical industry.
Read more...Multicolour indicator with IO-Link July 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...
Read more...Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen June 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...
Read more...SLE5 series label sensor June 2020, Turck Banner
, System Integration & Control Systems Design
The small infrared light spot of Banner’s new SLE5 can quickly detect the gap between opaque labels on clear or opaque backing. The 5 mm slot width and 50 mm slot depth allow precise detection of a wide ...
Read more...Keep distance easily July 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended ...
Read more...Ethernet for Ex areas July 2020, Turck Banner
, IS & Ex
Turck is opening the world of the process industry to digitalisation and Industry 4.0 with its first Zone 2 Ethernet gateway for the excom I/O system. All process data can thus now reach IT systems for ...