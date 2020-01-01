Editor's Choice
Programmable LED strip with19 colours

August 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Turck has expanded its offering of the WLS27 series strip light to include programmable models with RGBW LEDs for use in indication, illumination and inspection applications. Banner Engineering developed these new models with quality white light, sealed, chemical resistant housing, and a wide variety of colours and animation possibilities. The new WLS27 Pro comes in either IO-Link or discretely controlled Pro Editor compatible models. Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to program device status, colours and animations for control via three discrete inputs.

The benefits of Pro Editor include colour and animation options for more intuitive indication in the visual factory and advanced functions like distance, time and count without a controller. The IO-Link models allow for dynamic control – reacting to inputs from other devices – and have additional modes beyond what is available with the discrete models. IO-Link enables users to change device parameters from the control system as needed, such as during product changeover, which reduces downtime and allows machines to accommodate greater product diversity.

The bright, high-quality light output of the WLS27 Pro makes it an ideal solution for illumination. Its RGBW LEDs give clean, flicker-free white light versus competitive models that create a mixed white from only RGB LEDs. The WLS27 Pro features a total of nineteen different shades, thirteen colours plus six whites. This work light can be programmed to bright white light for safety or efficiency during normal operation and then change colour to indicate other machine statuses, such as red for a stop condition. Additionally, advanced statuses allow the WLS27 Pro to indicate alarm states, show temperature, display position information, count for process verification, and display time.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


