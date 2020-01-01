Monitoring of chemical distribution

The IoT offers smart solutions that help make life easier and more convenient, improve and streamline processes, and receive information in good time that were previously unavailable or difficult to acquire. Smart solutions are highly personalised but always begin with an object and a sensor.
The risk of explosion is a key issue when it comes to chemicals. Warehouses belonging to chemical manufacturers and distributors contain numerous different chemical containers holding all manner of different explosive and harmful contents.
More often than not, the fill level inside chemical containers is neither measured nor displayed visually on the outside. One option would be to install a highly resistant float gauge, but this is not sufficient to guarantee safe transport or to monitor the contents of the tank continuously during transport. Yet continuous monitoring is an essential factor in guaranteeing a delivery in line with the relevant standards.
If the pressure within the container is measured, as well as the fill level, it is possible to check whether the container is properly sealed or whether it was opened during transport.
The log also indicates whether or not the container was subjected to excessive accelerations.
In this application, the fill level is also measured by two compact pressure transducers, the series 7LD. Keller has assisted in finding a solution which integrates the transducers while allowing the container to hold its original form. Since the container is under pressure, one transducer is affixed at the top of the container to measure the ullage* pressure, and the other transducer affixed at the bottom to measure total container pressure. The differential pressure between the two 7LD transducers is equal to the chemical level within the container.
This information, along with temperature and container location, is transmitted to facilitate access to information where it is needed to ensure proper chemical monitoring.
*Ullage is defined as the volume of vapour above a liquid in a sealed storage tank.
Fork sensor in hygienic design July 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s ...
Read more...Accurate detection of tiny objects July 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor ...
Read more...Everything in view July 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Sensors & Transducers
Instrumentation from Pepperl+Fuchs enables a creative solution for the chemical industry.
Read more...Multicolour indicator with IO-Link July 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, ...
Read more...Robust oxygen analyser for challenging conditions June 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A major supplier of nitrogen generators has selected Michell’s XTP601 oxygen analyser to ensure N2 quality as part of its engineered systems for the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.
The containerised ...
Read more...Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen June 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...
Read more...Process moisture analyser July 2020, Instrotech
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Michell Instruments has announced that an independent report confirms excellent measurement performance of its OptiPeak TDL600 process moisture analyser. A new report undertaken by DBI Gas und Umwelttechnik ...
Read more...Advanced pump control July 2020, Instrotech
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Factory automation continues to develop year on year and pumps are increasingly required to supply real-time operating data to control networks so that their performance can be monitored and adjusted ...
Read more...Keep distance easily July 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended ...