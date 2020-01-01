Condition monitoring in the cloud

August 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Detecting irregularities at an early stage and initiating the necessary measures before a system failure are now made possible by the dashboards and IoT gateway CPX-IOT from Festo. The turnkey, preconfigured dashboards do not need any additional programming or installation of software. The collected data improves operating transparency for production managers and operators.

Further processing and long-term analysis of data takes place in the cloud. Festo dashboards visualise the information gathered to support machine builders and end users in several ways through the visualisation and processing of data. The result is increased productivity through overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), lower costs due to greater energy efficiency and less downtime thanks to comprehensive diagnostics, condition monitoring and improved maintenance. System operators can compare the process control systems of their machines across several locations and identify the potential for saving energy.

Key components for the Internet of Things

The CPX-IOT gateway provides the hardware for communication connections between components and modules in the field, such as the valve terminal CPX/MPA, the energy monitoring module MSE6-E2M or handling systems, to the Festo cloud through the OPC UA interface. CPX-IOT collects information and data on Festo devices and their statuses through an Ethernet-based interface and a standardised communication protocol, such as OPC UA. The data is then sent to the cloud through the second Ethernet connection using IoT protocols. The preconfigured dashboard visualises the appropriate information and spares users tiresome programming work. Suitable IT security mechanisms ensure data security in the process.

Breakthrough in digitalisation

Through the dashboards, Festo is driving digitalisation and supporting its customers to enter the digital age. Festo is also using digital communication to support its customers throughout the Digital Customer Journey, guiding them reliably through the comprehensive portfolio, from information procurement and configuration through ordering and delivery to commissioning and maintenance, or even the technical training offered by Festo Didactic.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, +27 86 003 3786 , marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





