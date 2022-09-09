Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Electra Mining Africa Connect: more than a show

August 2020 News

From 7-11 September, industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases – Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.

For the last 46 years, Electra Mining Africa has been on the forefront of delivering the latest products, services and innovations to a captive and receptive audience. Bringing together industries from mining, manufacturing, electrical, power, transport, and new for 2020, automation, it is the largest show of its kind on the African continent, and highly anticipated by all. This makes the cancellation of the 2020 edition as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic all the more disappointing.

To maintain the spirit of the show, from 7-11 September, Electra Mining Africa will be hosting Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.

“In the face of devastating consequences for industries across the board and the economy as a whole, we feel that it’s more important than ever to find ways to continue to support and unite our industries however we can, which is why we have decided to host Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect,” says Gary Corin, managing director at Specialised Exhibitions.

“The Electra Mining Africa Connect week will enable exhibitors to promote their products and services, free of charge, alongside industry-related informative webinars, media activations and product showcase opportunities,” adds Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions. “Whilst we are in no way trying to replace the live event with a digital version, through the concept of the Electra Mining Africa Connect week, we can continue to create value for both exhibitors and visitor groups during a time when innovation is needed most.”

Electra Mining Africa’s Association and media partners are pivotal to the success of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect. The South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (SAIOSH), the Southern African Protective Equipment Marketing Association (SAPEMA), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC), Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA), South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), will be hosting the live webinars in conjunction with Electra Mining Africa. The webinar topics will be aligned with the theme days, with a different theme each day.

“We have taken our concept of ‘every-day-a-themed-day’, which was launched at our 2018 show, and have incorporated this popular feature within Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect,” says Hefer. “The live webinars will focus on the themes with Safety Day taking centre stage on Monday 7 September, followed by Automation Day, Women in Industry Day, SA and Innovation Day and, on Friday 11 September, Professionals Day. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to promote their products and services through various platforms which includes a daily-themed digital newsletter and the Electra Mining Africa website, providing interested visitor groups with latest product news and innovations.”

Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect is hosted by Specialised Exhibitions, a division of the Montgomery Group and organisers of Southern Africa’s leading mining, manufacturing, automation, electrical and power trade exhibition, Electra Mining Africa. The next edition of the Electra Mining Africa live show will be held from 5-9 September 2022 at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, where it will celebrate its forty-eighth year.

For more information contact Leigh Miller, Electra Mining Africa, +27 11 835 1565, leighm@specialised.com, www.electramining.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report
July 2020, Emerson Automation Solutions , News
Emerson combines industry-leading technology and innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.

Read more...
FIRST Lego League goes from strength to strength
July 2020 , News
FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) is an international organisation that aims to generate an interest in mathematics, science and technology through the use of robotics ...

Read more...
Aguru announces successful Safe-Trace Contact Tracing trial at Adcock Ingram Critical Care
July 2020 , News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has successfully completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) trial of ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Coronavirus pulls the trigger on digital transformation
July 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
The general consensus among economists is that the disruption to global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic is going to result in economic upheaval of proportions not seen since the disastrous ...

Read more...
Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens has been a long-standing partner of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa and have cooperated in various field of research, including manufacturing and mining. ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60
June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial ...

Read more...
How investing in a niche market placed Yokogawa aboard the International Space Station
June 2020, Yokogawa South Africa , News
While the world was abuzz with excitement over the revival of U.S. manned spaceflight, another equally promising space endeavour flew under the radar. On 20 May, the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-9), affectionately ...

Read more...
Siemens and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Indonesian petrochemical complex
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens and Bentley Systems will develop the first petrochemical digital twin in Indonesia for Chandra Asri, the country’s largest integrated petrochemical complex. With over 27 year footprint, the latter ...

Read more...
Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations
June 2020, ABB South Africa , News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...

Read more...
Zest grows Africa base with local partners
June 2020, Zest WEG Group , News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved