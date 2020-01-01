Image processing software with Profinet interface

August 2020 Sensors & Transducers

ASSTech now offers Wenglor’s image processing software – uniVision – with new features. The latest release, Version 2.2, enables smart cameras and control units to be integrated into controls quickly and easily via a Profinet interface. New software modules and functions for the visualisation of results also make this update particularly valuable to users. Profinet is used throughout the world and with this integrated interface the results of image and profile evaluations can now be transferred in real time. Process data can also be processed via other interfaces such as digital IOs, TCP/IP or UDP.

Another feature of uniVision 2.2 is the new web-based visualisation function. This enables results to be displayed as overlays (e.g. measurement points or lines) directly in the image or height profile. A good/bad display of the overlays in the signal colours red and green is also available, showing the user whether the test points are OK or not OK (NOK). All results can be shown quickly and flexibly via a browser-based display.

The updated 2.2 is rounded off with the new FTP module for saving image, profile or text files on the uniVision device itself or on an FTP server in the network. This enables image data to be generated and exported for documentation purposes. The additional new Count module also enables good and bad parts to be counted to provide an overview of the current production process. Both modules are included in all uniVision packages and in all hardware classes. This makes uniVision even more capable and comprehensive. The VisionApp360 plug-in even enables combined height profiles from 2D/3D profile sensors to be evaluated and cross-sectional areas to be determined.

The software is structured like an intelligent toolbox. In total, users have available up to 25 different software modules such as measurement, threshold value, cluster, OCR, pattern matching, tracking, etc.), as well as different templates such as to read 1D codes, check presence, detect patterns or to detect colours, depending on the hardware selected.

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





