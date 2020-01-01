Editor's Choice
BMG solutions for efficient agriculture

August 2020 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s Boer Slim/Smart-Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers throughout southern Africa, assisting them with the selection, installation and operation of new electromechanical systems. These projects are designed to improve efficiencies, reduce energy consumption and minimise maintenance requirements.

“Farming operations are not only facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected every industry globally, but farmers also need to cope with power supply limitations and the rising costs of electricity and water consumption, as well as crippling labour, capital equipment investment and maintenance expenses,” says Carlo Beukes, BMG’s agricultural manager. “BMG’s team of agricultural experts, through its Boer Slim/Smart Farming initiative, is working even harder during lockdown, to offer local farmers sustainability solutions that focus on effective food production.

“We are assisting farmers with cost-efficient solutions to improve crop production and enhance the efficiency of operation by conserving power and to minimising downtime by implementing practical maintenance programmes. It is even more critical now to ensure there are adequate supplies of fresh food for an anxious and vulnerable population. For this reason, we are also assisting farmers to expand production to include the supply of additional produce.”

BMG variable speed drives (VSDs)

In a recent project, the BMG team assisted a local farmer who wanted to accelerate his tobacco drying process and expand crop production, but was restricted by power supply limitations. After the installation of BMG electronic variable speed drives (VSDs), the farmer is able to run 22 tobacco drying containers at once, where previously he could only run and alternate between nine drying containers at any one time. As a result, he has more than doubled his crop production output. Other positive feedback is there are no more noticeable voltage dips when the process is started up and wear and tear on mechanical components is reduced. Production is also now less labour intensive, which reduces his shift costs.

BMG has also assisted a farmer in the Barkly West area, who was limited by a power supply, to reduce the cost of irrigation per hectare. After the installation of VSDs on all pump sets, the power supply is used more efficiently, resulting in improved crop production and expansion of the farmer’s supply of maize to include pecan nuts as well.

Danfoss VLT AQUA Drive FC 202 VSDs – which offer saving additional energy savings compared with traditional VSD controls – have been designed for water and wastewater applications, including irrigation. These VSDs have been fitted to all pumps in this installation and are controlled by pressure transducers that are set to match the varying demands of different irrigation requirements. The only peripheral component required was a pressure transducer. Pump controllers and valves were not necessary for flow control in this system. A notable feature of these VSDs is a soft start/stop facility, which prevents water-hammer on starting and stopping the pumps, thus reducing the possibility of burst pipes. Wear and tear on couplings, pumps and pipes is also reduced.

These VSDs are available in IP55 enclosures, which do not require dedicated panels. This eliminates the need for additional cooling and ventilation normally required to extract heat during operation. To ensure absolute dependability and the highest performance of these systems, BMG was responsible for the installation and commissioning of these projects. Added to this, farmers have the assurance of support from BMG, an authorised DrivePro service partner of Danfoss. With a projected annual power saving of 155 491 kW/hr, BMG expects the farmer to benefit from a payback time of less than 12 months.

The BMG team is also committed to preventing unnecessary breakdowns, which is why reliability is the main focus when designing the drive systems for new and upgraded facilities. All BMG components are precisely matched to each other and to application requirements, to ensure high productivity, smooth operation and long service life.

The company provides solutions to all key players in the agricultural sector, including local manufacturers of equipment and implementationds, as well as agricultural resellers and the farmer, to assist with the continued supply of fresh foods during the pandemic.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


