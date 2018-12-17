Automation and digitalisation offer competitive edge in volatile markets

August 2020 News

The current situation creates major challenges for industrial companies worldwide and shows that digitalised and highly automated production is more important than ever when it comes to gaining a competitive edge. This is the only way that companies can react to current and future challenges with the required degree of flexibility. Successful solutions were presented at the Digital Enterprise Virtual Summit by Siemens on 16 July. As part of the conference, representatives from numerous companies from the discrete and process industries discussed strategies and technologies for future success under these new conditions. The focus was on topics such as the horizontal and vertical integration of the value chain with simulation and optimisation from product creation through to servicing and from field level to the cloud. Other topics included online and remote solutions as well as edge and cloud computing, additive manufacturing, industrial 5G and artificial intelligence There were 6300 live attendees on the day of the event and the summit is now also available at http://www.siemens.com/digital-enterprise-summit.

“Digital and automation solutions proved themselves during this crisis,” explains Klaus Helmrich, member of the board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries. “Companies that had already invested in digitalisation were better equipped to handle the new requirements, such as quickly scaling back production, for example in the automotive industry, or ramping up production, such as in the pharmaceutical sector. In future, these technologies will also ensure that companies can react particularly effectively to crisis situations and changing market requirements because they can adjust their production quickly and flexibly. This flexibility is also the next step toward autonomous production processes.”

Siemens is therefore integrating future technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud technologies, additive manufacturing and industrial 5G into its Digital Enterprise portfolio, and helping industrial companies to work under these new conditions and to meet the requirements of today and tomorrow. Helmrich concludes: “No company can meet the current challenges on its own. It’s all the more important that industrial companies act in ecosystems. All stakeholders – developers, users, partners and integrators – bring their own strengths and thus increase the value of these ecosystems.”

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, +27 11 652 2795 , jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens Digital Industries





