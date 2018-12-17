Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report

July 2020 News

Emerson has announced the publication of its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report which highlights how the company combines industry-leading technology and ground breaking innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.

“At Emerson, we take our responsibility as a corporate citizen extremely seriously, and I’m proud of the significant strides we made in 2019 to further our sustainability progress,” said David N. Farr, chairman and chief executive officer of Emerson. “As we continue to innovate for the essential industries that we serve, we remain guided by our values and are steadfast in our efforts to leave the world in a better place than we found it.”

The 2019 report reflects the company’s priorities to address complex challenges facing the world in commercial, industrial and residential markets. By transforming not only its own operations but also those of its customers, Emerson is empowering safer, more sustainable operations worldwide. Highlights include:

• Transforming industries: Emerson continued to develop and deliver advanced technologies, software and services that enhance productivity, efficiency and safety for customers. From products used to divert costly food waste, to intelligent monitoring systems that minimize inefficiencies and increase plant reliability, Emerson made significant strides in 2019 to enhance its environmentally responsible offerings for the most critical industries around the world.

• Operating responsibly: developed in partnership with environmental experts, Emerson announced a commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, normalised to sales, across its global manufacturing footprint by the year 2028. The company made notable progress in 2019, reducing its GHG emissions intensity by 5.8%.

• Investing in people: in its 2019 Employee Culture Survey, Emerson saw progress in its efforts to cultivate a positive workplace, learning that 8 out of 10 people are proud to work at the company. Emerson continued to expand its diversity and inclusion efforts as well, with more than 12,500 global employees completing unconscious bias training to date. Membership in the company’s Women in STEM resource group also grew by 27% worldwide.

• Strengthening communities: Emerson made contributions totalling more than $30 million globally in 2019 to charities, non-profit organisations and educational institutions. In alignment with its focus on raising awareness for opportunities in STEM fields.

Emerson also pledged $3 million in funding commitments to support STEM education, programs and activities. Through the company’s 'We Love STEM' campaign, it has developed a series of videos showcasing topics from the importance of female role models in STEM to ways engineers move medicine around the world.

“Emerson’s passion for excellence and holistic approach to corporate responsibility help inspire our customers, partners and global workforce to make a meaningful difference in everything that they do,” said David Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Emerson. “We look forward to the many ways we can continue to build upon our progress and deliver tangible results in the year ahead.”

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

FIRST Lego League goes from strength to strength
July 2020 , News
FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) is an international organisation that aims to generate an interest in mathematics, science and technology through the use of robotics ...

Read more...
Aguru announces successful Safe-Trace Contact Tracing trial at Adcock Ingram Critical Care
July 2020 , News
Aguru Business Solutions (Aguru), a company specialising in automation and digital transformation advisory and project management services, has successfully completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) trial of ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Coronavirus pulls the trigger on digital transformation
July 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
The general consensus among economists is that the disruption to global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic is going to result in economic upheaval of proportions not seen since the disastrous ...

Read more...
Siemens South Africa joins forces with the National Ventilator project community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens has been a long-standing partner of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa and have cooperated in various field of research, including manufacturing and mining. ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60
June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial ...

Read more...
How investing in a niche market placed Yokogawa aboard the International Space Station
June 2020, Yokogawa South Africa , News
While the world was abuzz with excitement over the revival of U.S. manned spaceflight, another equally promising space endeavour flew under the radar. On 20 May, the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-9), affectionately ...

Read more...
Siemens and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Indonesian petrochemical complex
June 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , News
Siemens and Bentley Systems will develop the first petrochemical digital twin in Indonesia for Chandra Asri, the country’s largest integrated petrochemical complex. With over 27 year footprint, the latter ...

Read more...
Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations
June 2020, ABB South Africa , News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...

Read more...
Zest grows Africa base with local partners
June 2020, Zest WEG Group , News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...

Read more...
Gas control products for Covid-19
June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa , News
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) is the authorised distributor for Gas Control Equipment (GCE) in Africa, and supplies a wide range of healthcare and high-purity products. The global spread of Covid-19 ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved