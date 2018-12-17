Emerson publishes 2019 Social Responsibility Report

July 2020 News

Emerson has announced the publication of its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report which highlights how the company combines industry-leading technology and ground breaking innovation to make a positive impact on employees, customers and communities around the world.

“At Emerson, we take our responsibility as a corporate citizen extremely seriously, and I’m proud of the significant strides we made in 2019 to further our sustainability progress,” said David N. Farr, chairman and chief executive officer of Emerson. “As we continue to innovate for the essential industries that we serve, we remain guided by our values and are steadfast in our efforts to leave the world in a better place than we found it.”

The 2019 report reflects the company’s priorities to address complex challenges facing the world in commercial, industrial and residential markets. By transforming not only its own operations but also those of its customers, Emerson is empowering safer, more sustainable operations worldwide. Highlights include:

• Transforming industries: Emerson continued to develop and deliver advanced technologies, software and services that enhance productivity, efficiency and safety for customers. From products used to divert costly food waste, to intelligent monitoring systems that minimize inefficiencies and increase plant reliability, Emerson made significant strides in 2019 to enhance its environmentally responsible offerings for the most critical industries around the world.

• Operating responsibly: developed in partnership with environmental experts, Emerson announced a commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, normalised to sales, across its global manufacturing footprint by the year 2028. The company made notable progress in 2019, reducing its GHG emissions intensity by 5.8%.

• Investing in people: in its 2019 Employee Culture Survey, Emerson saw progress in its efforts to cultivate a positive workplace, learning that 8 out of 10 people are proud to work at the company. Emerson continued to expand its diversity and inclusion efforts as well, with more than 12,500 global employees completing unconscious bias training to date. Membership in the company’s Women in STEM resource group also grew by 27% worldwide.

• Strengthening communities: Emerson made contributions totalling more than $30 million globally in 2019 to charities, non-profit organisations and educational institutions. In alignment with its focus on raising awareness for opportunities in STEM fields.

Emerson also pledged $3 million in funding commitments to support STEM education, programs and activities. Through the company’s 'We Love STEM' campaign, it has developed a series of videos showcasing topics from the importance of female role models in STEM to ways engineers move medicine around the world.

“Emerson’s passion for excellence and holistic approach to corporate responsibility help inspire our customers, partners and global workforce to make a meaningful difference in everything that they do,” said David Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Emerson. “We look forward to the many ways we can continue to build upon our progress and deliver tangible results in the year ahead.”

For more information contact Devesh Roopnarain, Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com, www.emerson.com

Credit(s)

Emerson Automation Solutions





