Sustainability through packaging efficiency

August 2020 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

There is probably no other term that has been used and interpreted in recent years in so many ways as the term ‘sustainability’. Originating from forestry, today the principle of sustainability is comprehensively explained by “meeting current needs without withdrawing from future generations”. With these fundamental ideas in mind, ARCA develops and produces its range of control valves.

Within the process data and framework conditions supplied by customers, ARCA’s control valves are sized for the lifetime of their respective plants and beyond, resource-saving without any negative impact on the product. The responsibility for the control valves does not cease with the successfully completed pressure tests and final inspections, however, but continues with the packaging and delivery.

Previously the packaging was never in focus as it was usually dictated in a packaging specification directive by the customer. With ARCA’s ongoing goals to improve, it examined its packaging, starting with all the small parts that were packaged wastefully in plastic bags. During the search for efficiency, the company found a shrink-hood machine that secures the small parts to corrugated paper held in place by a shrink-wrap foil. This yields a reduction of the existing plastic packaging and at the same time offers the customer a more robust packaging unit. As an additional benefit, the labelling and its readability have been improved in a win-win solution for the environment and the company.


