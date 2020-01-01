Bose introduces new smart speaker and soundbars

July 2020

Bose has started the next chapter in its legendary home audio history with a new wireless smart speaker and two new smart soundbars – the Bose Home Speaker 500 for music, and the Bose Soundbar 700 and Soundbar 500 for music and home theatre. Each crushes the limitations of spaciousness from a single enclosure, combining size-defying performance with superior voice pickup and the power of Amazon Alexa now (other voice assistants to follow) and AirPlay 2 for simple streaming from Apple devices added in early 2019.

Engineered from the ground up, the new Bose smart speaker and soundbars use the proprietary mic technology found in Bose headsets and headphones to hear commands better over louder listening levels. With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Alexa built-in, they deliver instant, easy access to millions of songs and tens of thousands of skills for information, entertainment, smart home control, and more. They work brilliantly alone or together as a multi-room system.

“Voice-controlled speakers aren’t new, and there are plenty of great options to choose from, but we had a different vision for ours, inspired by what we could do to make the experience better,” said Doug Cunningham, category manager in the Bose Consumer Electronics Division. “All of our new smart speakers double up on functionality. It takes just one Home Speaker 500 to deliver true stereo separation – there’s no need to pair two. Our Soundbar 700 and 500 are thin and discreet with jaw-dropping surround sound – whether you’re streaming Spotify or watching a movie. They combine Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for unbeatable ease of use, can be mixed and matched to play in sync or separately, and with new Alexa functionality and more VPAs on the way, they’ll only get better over time.”

Voice control — The Bose microphone difference

The new Bose home speaker and soundbars use advanced Bose microphone technology developed over years of research for Bose commercial headsets, consumer headphones, and other applications, past and future. They each feature a custom-designed eight-microphone array precisely positioned for accurate near-field and far-field voice pickup – when it’s quiet, noisy, or your music is playing loudly. Whether you’re close by or across the room, or a playlist is set for the background, a party, or competing with conversation, they’ll hear you the first time.

