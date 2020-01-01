Cost-effective smart building retrofit system

Retrofitting older building stock with ‘smart’ automation solutions is now possible with the latest Hager system introduced locally by leading supplier ElectroMechanica (EM).

Known as coviva, the system does not require extensive construction work in order to be installed, or even additional cable routing, as it is an entirely retrofittable wireless solution, according to Ryan Whitelaw, EM product manager for building automation.

“While this particular Hager product is not new internationally, we have just launched it in South Africa, which is slowly aligning itself with the trend towards increased building automation in advanced markets like Europe and the US,” Whitelaw comments.

The coviva system is ideal for retrofitting, modernising, or upgrading, and also dovetails with the higher-end Hager domovea KNX system. “The latest launch means EM can now comfortably supply either spectrum of the market demand, and can therefore cater for a broader range of clients, from home owners to commercial, retail, hospitality, and industrial.”





The secret to the cost-effectiveness of the coviva system lies in its micromodules, which are easy to install, monitor, and control. Once installed behind existing switches or connection boxes, the micromodules communicate wirelessly in order to automate multiple functions. Once connected, the micromodules can instantly control dimming systems, on/off switches, raising/lowering blinds and more. Each micromodule has a colour-coded function indicator for quick programming.

The micromodules have been designed specifically to deliver exceptional wireless reach. This means they can penetrate two concrete slabs, and still transmit up to 30 m indoors, while outdoors their reach can extend up to 100 m in an open area.

The coviva system can be combined with additional Hager products such as the domovea system, while the KNX wireless standard allows for built-in flexibility. By combining micromodules with the coviva smartbox and app, an ordinary building can be transformed effortlessly into a truly ‘smart’ building.

With coviva, individual functions can not only be controlled, but also combined, which means that entire scenarios can be created and retrieved upon demand, such as ‘morning’ or ‘evening’. Called ‘covigrams’, these scenarios can be created simply in the app by means of an intuitive menu with understandable ‘if-then’ functions.

