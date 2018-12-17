Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60

June 2020 News

The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering helps customers in a wide range of industries to improve their products and manufacture even more efficiently.

Endress+Hauser was founded in 1953 in Lörrach, Germany. Swiss engineer Georg H. Endress recognized the major potential for innovative electronic level instrumentation in the German market, which he wanted to target together with German banker Ludwig Hauser. This led to the birth of Endress+Hauser Switzerland seven years later when the founder opened a sales centre in his native country on 1 January 1960.

Highly demanding market

“Although the history of Endress+Hauser Switzerland represented a home field advantage from the very start, it has always demanded 100 percent effort on our part,” says Alex Gasser, managing director of the Switzerland sales centre since 2017. “While the Swiss process industry trusts the company’s products, solutions and services, it nevertheless places high demands on the market leader. In order to persuade our customers, we have to constantly enhance our offerings.”

To manage its customers in Switzerland, the company has a workforce of 110 employees, most of whom work at the headquarters in Reinach where Endress+Hauser Switzerland was founded 60 years ago. Sales engineers and service technicians are distributed across the country to provide customer intimacy. The sales organization is aligned with specific industries, which allows it to offer expert advice and consultation. And the lean structure means that both small-to-medium enterprises and large companies can be well managed.

New offerings create added value

Endress+Hauser Switzerland specialized in value-added services and automation solutions at an early stage. The sales organization also boasts extensive experience in the efficient management and completion of large-scale projects. “We support our customers across the entire life cycle of a system from engineering, project management, consulting, installation and commissioning activities, to maintenance, service and training,” explains Gasser.

Endress+Hauser Switzerland benefits from the fact that the Group is present in 125 countries, yet still maintains its roots in the Basel region: one-third of the Group’s more than 14 000 employees work in the tri-border area of Switzerland, Germany and France. Innovative products are developed and manufactured in the region, while the global network is coordinated and managed from Reinach. “This is the heartbeat of Endress+Hauser,” says Gasser with confidence. “And for our customers we constantly have our finger on the pulse!”

For more information contact Natlee Chetty, Endress+Hauser South Africa, +27 11 262 8000, info@za.endress.com, www.endress.com

