Siemens and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Indonesian petrochemical complex

June 2020 News

Siemens and Bentley Systems will develop the first petrochemical digital twin in Indonesia for Chandra Asri, the country’s largest integrated petrochemical complex. With over 27 year footprint, the latter is set to double its capacity in the next five years to tap into the robust domestic and regional economic growth.

The development and implementation of this digital twin will take place in phases, from 2020-2025. FKA Global is the systems integration partner and will provide digitalization services, maintenance and further enhancement of the solution post-implementation.

The digital twin of Chandra Asri’s integrated petrochemical complex in Cilegon City will show and visualize digitalized data about the plant assets and the engineering data. Therefore analog plant data are transformed into an automated digital twin framework. This reduces risks of error. The information will henceforth be accessible through one integrated digital platform, ensuring data accuracy, consistency and integrity, as well as ease of maintenance.

“We welcome this partnership with Bentley and Siemens and look forward to great results in the future,” said Erwin Ciputra, president director of Chandra Asri. “As Chandra Asri embarks on our digital transformation journey that is aligned with Indonesia’s Industry 4.0 outlook, having a trusted and reliable partner will set us apart from others and bring a more strategic advantage to our position in the market. Our ambitious second petrochemical complex expansion to meet Indonesia’s growing demand will certainly benefit from digitalized end-to-end operations.”

AssetWise from Bentley Systems and COMOS from Siemens form the foundations of this digital twin solution. The AssetWise performance platform provides informed decision support and management of change, all the way from capital planning through to proactive asset maintenance. The COMOS plant management and lifecycle software integrates engineering, automation and operations data, with a customizable blueprint for brownfield plant data enablement. In addition, Bentley’s engineering design tools, OpenPlant and ProSteel, will be used to model and maintain piping and structural information for both brownfield and greenfield projects. Together, the joint solution will maintain data integrity and accuracy throughout the lifecycle.

PlantSight is the digital twin solution for the process industry that was jointly developed by Siemens and Bentley. Recently enhanced to support asset performance and reliability processes, the digital twin solution will enable companies to handle volumes more IIoT data and utilize real-time analytics and the power of AI to gain insights and enable real-time collaboration between engineering, operations and maintenance.

The use of this technology will allow more informed decision support from capital planning through proactive asset maintenance, mitigating risks and increasing operational efficiency, plus ensuring regulatory compliance.

“We are proud to partner with Chandra Asri in their digital transformation journey,” commented Eckard Eberle, CEO Process Automation. “Our COMOS brownfield enablement methodology supports Chandra Asri to transform its disparate, analog plant data into an automated digital twin framework, making the plant more efficient and cost-effective. This will help Chandra Asri to further enhance its digital transformation journey. Siemens offers a uniquely integrated electrification/automation/digitalization portfolio along the entire lifecycle of process plants.”

“Bentley and Siemens have been working together for many years to integrate our complimentary portfolio of solutions for the process sector” said Alan Kiraly, senior vice resident, Asset and Network Performance, Bentley Systems. “Chandra Asri will benefit immediately from the adoption of our highly productive and interoperable solutions by first establishing a solid asset information foundation that gives them accurate and readily assessable information. This foundation will set the stage for the digital twin platform for the future on which they can transform their work processes and achieve their Industry 4.0 vision.”

