Africa Automation Technology Fair hosts successful first virtual event

July 2020 News

The Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) organiser, Reed Exhibitions, has launched a series of virtual events and successfully started hosting them. The first was held on 2 July. Aptly named the Launch Webinar with the SAIMC, it provided insight into the new name of the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) as well as insights into the Society’s 2023 goals and objectives.

Hosted by Jane van der Spuy, who manages the public relations for the SAIMC and is also the product manager for the official magazine, SA Instrumentation & Control, as well as Johan Maartens, CEO of the SAIMC, they explored the passion, drive and goals of the SAIMC. Their discussion touched on the 2023 education and training, thought leadership and growth goals set out by the SAIMC.

This discussion was followed by ‘Headlines from the future’ as the team were joined by renowned public speaker and futurist, Pieter Geldenhuys. Pieter explored scenarios of the future workforce and how automation technology may come into play in different scenarios.

For those that missed the live event, it can be viewed on the AATF YouTube feed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92S2ki8ITBk

Siemens webinar on social distancing in production

The second AATF virtual event was hosted with Siemens on 9 July. The discussion on social distancing in prodyction was hosted by Hermias Hendrikse, portfolio development executive, and Armand du Plessis, presales solution consultant, at Siemens Digital Industries Software. The two were joined for a panel discussion by Gary Lane from Gary Lane - Vuuma Collaborations, and Marco Corsaro, Rotek (Eskom), as they explored questions from attendees on modelling, maintenance and planning.

The webinar is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pra45a78ukM

Future events

Attendees can look forward to engaging in upcoming webinars by Adroit on 16 July: ‘All things Cloud for the Industrial Market – Adroit IoT, OPC/Edge Gateway – enabling the 4th IR with local technology’. The Adroit webinar will be presented by Dave Wibberley, managing director for Adroit Technologies, and Dean Gibson, international client support, Adroit Technologies.

Other planned webinars include another session by Siemens, Omron and VEGA, IDX, EPlan and two follow-up sessions by Pieter Geldenhuys – giving us more insights into the future.

Those interested in attending the upcoming webinars can visit www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com

For more information contact Leatitia van Straten, Reed Exhibitions, +27 71 884 8366, leatitia.vanstraten@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 549 8300
Fax: 086 649 3212
Email: info@africaautomationfair.com
www: www.africaautomationfair.com/
Articles: More information and articles about Reed Exhibitions


