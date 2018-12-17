Africa Automation Technology Fair hosts successful first virtual event

The Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) organiser, Reed Exhibitions, has launched a series of virtual events and successfully started hosting them. The first was held on 2 July. Aptly named the Launch Webinar with the SAIMC, it provided insight into the new name of the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) as well as insights into the Society’s 2023 goals and objectives.
Hosted by Jane van der Spuy, who manages the public relations for the SAIMC and is also the product manager for the official magazine, SA Instrumentation & Control, as well as Johan Maartens, CEO of the SAIMC, they explored the passion, drive and goals of the SAIMC. Their discussion touched on the 2023 education and training, thought leadership and growth goals set out by the SAIMC.
This discussion was followed by ‘Headlines from the future’ as the team were joined by renowned public speaker and futurist, Pieter Geldenhuys. Pieter explored scenarios of the future workforce and how automation technology may come into play in different scenarios.
Siemens webinar on social distancing in production
The second AATF virtual event was hosted with Siemens on 9 July. The discussion on social distancing in prodyction was hosted by Hermias Hendrikse, portfolio development executive, and Armand du Plessis, presales solution consultant, at Siemens Digital Industries Software. The two were joined for a panel discussion by Gary Lane from Gary Lane - Vuuma Collaborations, and Marco Corsaro, Rotek (Eskom), as they explored questions from attendees on modelling, maintenance and planning.
Attendees can look forward to engaging in upcoming webinars by Adroit on 16 July: ‘All things Cloud for the Industrial Market – Adroit IoT, OPC/Edge Gateway – enabling the 4th IR with local technology’. The Adroit webinar will be presented by Dave Wibberley, managing director for Adroit Technologies, and Dean Gibson, international client support, Adroit Technologies.
Other planned webinars include another session by Siemens, Omron and VEGA, IDX, EPlan and two follow-up sessions by Pieter Geldenhuys – giving us more insights into the future.
FIRST Lego League goes from strength to strength July 2020
, News
FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) is an international organisation that aims to generate an interest in mathematics, science and technology through the use of robotics ...
Read more...Endress+Hauser Switzerland turns 60 June 2020, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
The Swiss sales centre of Endress+Hauser is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Active in Switzerland since 1960, today the global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial ...
Read more...Hitachi ABB Power Grids commences operations June 2020, ABB South Africa
, News
In accordance with the agreement signed on 17 December 2018, Hitachi and ABB have announced the completion of all required procedures as planned and the formation of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. on 1 ...
Read more...Zest grows Africa base with local partners June 2020, Zest WEG Group
, News
“The key to sustainable growth in Africa is partnering with locally owned companies which have proven track records, are technically sound, have strong market knowledge and a business culture aligned ...
Read more...Gas control products for Covid-19 June 2020, Fluid Systems Africa
, News
Fluid Systems Africa (FSA) is the authorised distributor for Gas Control Equipment (GCE) in Africa, and supplies a wide range of healthcare and high-purity products.
The global spread of Covid-19 ...