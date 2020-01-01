Surge protection for electro-mobility

June 2020 IS & Ex

The market for electric cars is growing exponentially and automobile manufacturers are increasingly focusing on electro-mobility.

However, surge protection also has a part to play in this technology. Charging stations and home charging stations are high-quality and highly complex systems that need to be available at all times. A surge protection concept provides the necessary protection for both the charging station and the electric car that is connected, protecting against over-voltages caused by lightning strikes and switching operations on the grid.

Feed-in is protected with Phoenix Contact’s new Valvetrab EV surge protective devices developed specifically for e-mobility applications. The new product family consists of a type 1+2 combined lightning current and surge arrestor and a type 2 surge protective device. Both versions are available with optional remote indication contact. The plugs enable easy insulation measurement and are mechanically coded. This prevents accidental mismatching of the plugs. For a consistent protection concept, sensitive components, such as Ethernet communication or the control panel, are protected with appropriate Type 3 surge protective devices. These devices are already available in the Phoenix Contact product portfolio and work with the new VAL-EV devices.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





