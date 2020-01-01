BMG’s new generation of IE5+ motors

July 2020 Motion Control & Drives

In 1916, BMG and German precision engineers, Getriebebau Nord, entered into a partnership agreement to assemble, distribute and support Nord Drivesystems throughout southern Africa.

BMG has made a substantial investment over the years to ensure assembly, stockholdings and technical support for the Nord range are in line with stringent international quality, safety and environmental standards. “Nord Drivesystems comprise optimum drive configurations to ensure high performance of mechanical speed control for specific applications, in almost every industry,” says Deon Crous, national product specialist, Nord Drivesystems, BMG. “Nord modular drives, designed for reliability, energy efficiency, low noise levels, extended service life and reduced maintenance are used in applications where frequently changing speeds are essential and where a specifically defined sequence of movement is required.

“New to BMG’s range is the recently-launched IE5+ motor range, which combines high efficiency and a compact design that delivers reduced total cost of ownership. The special design of the IE5+ motor and its operation with a frequency inverter means the same motor variant can be universally used. Another advantage is that the same motor type can be used independent of the respective mains voltage or local energy efficiency regulations.

“These energy-efficient permanent magnet synchronous motors offer a high power density, have considerably lower losses than the current IE4 series and are particularly well suited for operation in the partial-load range. Compact IE5+ motors, with lightweight aluminium housings, require less installation space. This range is initially available in a size for power ranges from 0,35 to 1,1 kW, with Nord planning to include more sizes and power ratings.”

The new corrosion-resistant Nord IE5+ motors, designed for easy cleaning and washdown, are ideal for use in hygienic applications and in harsh environments. These motors are available with nsd tupH surface treatment, an IP69K protection class and an integrated mechanical brake. An integrated encoder forms part of the standard equipment.

They can be combined with all Nord gear units and drive electronics as a modular system to enhance LogiDrive systems.

Solutions are customised to suit each customer’s specific requirements by utilising the high overload capacity of the motors and the system’s wide adjustment load range. According to Nord specialists, all components of the modular plug-and-play drive technology of the LogiDrive system can be individually serviced, which minimises maintenance and repair costs.

For more information contact Deon Crous, BMG, +27 21 492 7070, deonc@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





