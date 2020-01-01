RS Components introduces RX23E-A

RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers high-precision measurements of analog signals, such as temperature, pressure, weight or flow.

Designed for manufacturing equipment such as force measuring devices or temperature controllers, the RX23E-A offers better than 0,1% precision without calibration. In addition, the high level of integration offered by these MCUs with high-precision sensor measurement, computation, control and communications on a single chip, means equipment makers can reduce their bill-of-materials, save board space and simplify system design.

Integrating dual 24-bit delta-sigma A/D converters with up to 23-bit effective resolution, and programmable data rates from 7,6 samples/s up to 15,625 ksample/s, other specific leading-edge features of the AFE include offset drift of 10 nV/°C, gain drift of 1 ppm/°C, and an RMS noise of 30 nV(rms). These characteristics enable the significant reduction of noise and temperature to the exceptionally low levels required for manufacturing applications, for example, which need to measure a wide variety of sensor data accurately and reliably.

The digital part of the RX23E-A devices is based on an advanced RXv2 core, which features operating speeds of 32 MHz and excels at DSP and FPU (floating point unit) operations. The microcontroller also enables adaptive control techniques using temperature data and inverse matrix calculations based on six-axis distortion data, which can make it ideal for robot-arm force sensors in industrial manufacturing applications.

