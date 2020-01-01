Editor's Choice
Stafsjö MV standard knife gate valve

July 2020 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Do you want to try the MV performance? The MV is an all-round valve with a proven global track record both on dry solids and wet fluids. The valve’s ideal internal clearances lower friction and make it easy for the bevel edge gate to cut through and seal tight on media such as pulp stock up to 7%, black liquor, white liquor, sludge, biomass, granules and water. When the gate reaches its final stage of closure it stops on the cast and precision machined body cams to avoid jamming on difficult media.


Tel: +27 31 579 2593
Email: sales@valve.co.za
www: www.valve.co.za
