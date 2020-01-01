Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Multicolour indicator with IO-Link

July 2020 Sensors & Transducers

The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, two-colour display, two-colour rotation, two-colour flashing, and chase.

The K50 Pro series capacitive touch button combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It can be actuated with bare hands or gloves and has adjustable sensitivity levels. Additionally, it has excellent immunity to false triggering by water spray, oils and other foreign materials.

The optical model has an illuminated dome to make it easy to see job light status. Users can customise or select standard function configurations. The push-button gives users tactile confirmation that the button has been pushed, compared to relying exclusively on the visual confirmation from the indicator.

New features

IO-Link is a point-to-point communication link between a master and a light. There are many advantages of an IO-Link system, including standardised and reduced wiring, increased data availability, remote configuration and monitoring, simple device replacement, and advanced diagnostics. Together, these capabilities result in overall reduced costs, increased process efficiency, and improved machine availability.

Pick-IQ brings faster response speed and simplified programming to Modbus RTU communication. It gives full access to colour, flashing, rotating, and dimming settings as well as advanced animations such as dynamic sequence mode and LED control. Output settings, including on and off delays, output function, and output state are also available. Using Pick-IQ adds a simple change to the devices that allow the Modbus master controller to run standard Modbus protocol, but achieve the performance required by a medium to large sized pick-to-light system.

Applications include:

• Pick-to-light and manual assembly.

• Error proofing.

• Call button.

• Dynamic operator interface.

• Wet and high-pressure wash-down environments.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, sales@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fork sensor in hygienic design
July 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Production sequences in the pharmaceutical and food industries are subject to extremely demanding hygiene standards. With corrosion-free stainless steel, FDA conformity and Ecolab certification, Wenglor’s ...

Read more...
Accurate detection of tiny objects
July 2020, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The new photoelectric units from ifm electronic are designed for part monitoring of precision engineering, medical or other tiny components. Thanks to the precise laser, the photoelectric fork sensor ...

Read more...
Everything in view
July 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Instrumentation from Pepperl+Fuchs enables a creative solution for the chemical industry.

Read more...
Turck Banner appointments Kenneth McPherson as sales director
June 2020, Turck Banner , News
Turck Banner in South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McPherson as sales director. He will head up all the sales and marketing activities for the company. As a lifelong enthusiast ...

Read more...
Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen
June 2020, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...

Read more...
SLE5 series label sensor
June 2020, Turck Banner , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The small infrared light spot of Banner’s new SLE5 can quickly detect the gap between opaque labels on clear or opaque backing. The 5 mm slot width and 50 mm slot depth allow precise detection of a wide ...

Read more...
Process instrumentation for hygienic applications
July 2020 , Sensors & Transducers
Innovations and fast development characterise the production processes in the beverage and food industries, as well as in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications. Processes in these industries are ...

Read more...
Keep distance easily
July 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has reacted to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus with its new PeopleCounter and DistanceGuard SensorApps. Combined with 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, people can easily maintain the recommended ...

Read more...
Ethernet for Ex areas
July 2020, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
Turck is opening the world of the process industry to digitalisation and Industry 4.0 with its first Zone 2 Ethernet gateway for the excom I/O system. All process data can thus now reach IT systems for ...

Read more...
Turbocharger for IIoT
July 2020, Turck Banner , IT in Manufacturing
Managed high-speed switch offers data throughput, fast link-up times and secure industrial Ethernet networks.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved