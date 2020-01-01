Multicolour indicator with IO-Link

The K50 Pro series multicolour indicator combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It allows users to configure colour, flashing, dimming, and advanced animations like rotation, strobing, two-colour display, two-colour rotation, two-colour flashing, and chase.
The K50 Pro series capacitive touch button combines existing IO-Link features with Pick-IQ technology. It can be actuated with bare hands or gloves and has adjustable sensitivity levels. Additionally, it has excellent immunity to false triggering by water spray, oils and other foreign materials.
The optical model has an illuminated dome to make it easy to see job light status. Users can customise or select standard function configurations. The push-button gives users tactile confirmation that the button has been pushed, compared to relying exclusively on the visual confirmation from the indicator.
New features
IO-Link is a point-to-point communication link between a master and a light. There are many advantages of an IO-Link system, including standardised and reduced wiring, increased data availability, remote configuration and monitoring, simple device replacement, and advanced diagnostics. Together, these capabilities result in overall reduced costs, increased process efficiency, and improved machine availability.
Pick-IQ brings faster response speed and simplified programming to Modbus RTU communication. It gives full access to colour, flashing, rotating, and dimming settings as well as advanced animations such as dynamic sequence mode and LED control. Output settings, including on and off delays, output function, and output state are also available. Using Pick-IQ adds a simple change to the devices that allow the Modbus master controller to run standard Modbus protocol, but achieve the performance required by a medium to large sized pick-to-light system.
