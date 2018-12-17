New managing director of Rockwell Automation for Sub-Saharan Africa

With extensive experience leading regional departments of other large American and European multinational industrial automation and software companies, she is well placed to offer business development, improved customer relationship management and strategic planning to drive Rockwell Automation’s growth in the region. In her new role, Mapena and her team will continue to increase customer intimacy and collaboration, driving sales through increased customer satisfaction.

Effective from 1 June, Canninah Mapena is now heading up Rockwell Automation’s activity in sub-Saharan Africa. Operating from the company’s offices in Randburg, Mapena will lead the business in the region and continue the implementation of Rockwell Automation’s global and pan-EMEA sales strategies and initiatives, with a focus on bringing the ‘connected enterprise’ to Rockwell Automation customers across the region.

