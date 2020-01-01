Visual inspection made easy with SKF stroboscopes

June 2020Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A range of handheld, easy-to-use stroboscopes that enable the visual inspection of rotating equipment to be carried out in an economic and timely fashion has been unveiled by SKF.
“All rotating equipment needs to be inspected periodically to ensure that it is working correctly,” says Sylvain Humbert, product development manager at SKF. “If visual inspection is not carried out, machine damage can be overlooked and unexpected breakdowns can occur. With visual inspection, problems can be detected and preventative measures can be planned and taken.”
However, machinery often must be shut down to allow visual inspection to take place, interrupting vital operations and causing costly downtime.
SKF’s TKRS stroboscopes enable visual inspections to be carried out on equipment while it is rotating. The handheld devices emit flashes of light timed to coincide with the speed of the running machine, creating an optical effect whereby the moving parts appear to be permanently frozen in place. This allows visual inspection to take place.
Matching the timing of the strobe effect with the machinery to be inspected can be tricky using some stroboscopes. By contrast, all TKRS stroboscopes are quick and easy to set up. Users of TKRS stroboscopes can change the frequency with which the stroboscope flashes to match with the speed of the rotating machine simply by turning a rotary control wheel with their thumb.
Advanced TKRS stroboscopes, meanwhile, use lasers to detect the speed of the machinery and feature a built-in trigger input that can receive signals from machines that express their rotation speed. These features enable their flash frequencies to be synchronised automatically.
Through the use of energy-efficient LEDs, the TKRS range of stroboscopes are some of the brightest hand-held options on the market, which enables the user to view the rotating equipment with a high degree of clarity. Importantly, this brightness is achieved without having to increase the duration of the flashes, which can generate blurriness in the frozen image
The compact and ergonomic design of the stroboscopes ensures that they can be carried conveniently in a pocket or toolbox. Furthermore, they feature large user interfaces that are simple to use yet provide access to a wide range of features and settings.
The range comprises four stroboscopes with differing levels of functionality:
• TKRS 11, a compact and affordable LED stroboscope.
• TKRS 21, a compact yet high-power LED stroboscope.
• TRKS 31, a compact advanced LED/laser stroboscope.
